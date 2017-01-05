Handscomb rides luck into Test history

It’s an extraordinary start to a Test career that no other Australian has enjoyed in almost 100 years, but to Peter Handscomb, it almost never was.

The batsman etched his name into the record books on Wednesday when his 110 helped Australia to a first innings total of 538 on day two of the third Test against Pakistan at the SCG.

In doing so, Handscomb became the first Australian since Herbie Collins in 1920 to score a half-century in each of his first four Tests.

“It’s been a nice start and definitely something I didn’t think was going to happen, taking that next step up to this level,” he said after stumps.

But the 25-year-old admits he could’ve faced the same fate as axed batting prodigy Nic Maddinson had the first Test ball he nervously faced found the edge of his bat in Adelaide.

Instead, Handscomb went on to score 54 on debut, tally 249 runs for the series so far, and has yet to be dismissed for less than his first-ever total.

“To throw a cliche in there, it’s a game of millimetres,” he said.

“I nick that first ball off Philander in my game at Adelaide, I’m out for a golden duck in my first Test. So what could’ve been, hasn’t, which has been really lucky for me and I’ve just been happy that I can take those chances to make the scores that I have.”

Those millimetres were there to see against at the SCG, when Handsomb’s 205-ball knock came to an end when he brushed his wicket with his bat and dislodged a bail.

And he reckons he almost dodged that, too.

“If Spidercam hadn’t been there, I might’ve been a chance to get away with that. I definitely heard something as I played the shot, I didn’t actually feel it on my bat,” he said.

“But when I turned around and saw that the bail had been dislodged, I was a little bit worried that I definitely hit them.”

Handscomb’s bright start

v South Africa in Adelaide – 54, 1*

v Pakistan in Brisbane – 105, 35*

v Pakistan in Melbourne – 54

v Pakistan in Sydney – 110