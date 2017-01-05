Injuries, fatigue hit Pakistan bowlers

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur admits his bowlers are tiring but will push spinner Yasir Shah to battle through a hamstring injury for the rest of the third Test against Australia.

Arthur said the tourists’ medical staff worked overtime on keeping Shah on at the SCG on Wednesday, while paceman Mohammad Amir is also showing signs of fatigue.

Pakistan’s attack will be hoping for as much rest as they can when the team resumes on 2-126 chasing Australia’s first innings total of 538 on Thursday.

“The guys are pretty tired, they really are. Yasir’s got a hamstring strain. I don’t think it’s too bad. I think he’ll be able to bowl again at some stage in the game,” Arthur said after play.

“Over the last six, seven months, we’ve played a massive amount of cricket. Amir just keeps going. Even though he’s showing a lot of niggles, he hasn’t shirked his responsibility and he just keeps running in for that.

“They’re not in good shape, but they’ve kept going.”

Shah, who also battled a back injury on day one, bowled a mammoth 40 overs without luck, finishing with 1-167 and wasn’t helped with a shoddy fielding display.

Arthur said his hamstring problem kept him from coming back after lunch.

“He’s telling us he’s got some pain in his hamstring, which he did when he chased a ball after a boundary yesterday. Our physios worked the whole day with him,” he said.

“We tried to get through the morning session with him, and he did it. He did it admirably, he carried on and he got through the session.

“Had a lot of treatment again at lunchtime and then just couldn’t get through the rest of it. Instead of having him on the field at 50 per cent, we left him off.”