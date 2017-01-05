New rugby laws are there for player protection, but could they just encourage diving?

Itoje pulls off one of a kind block with his foot

World Rugby has introduced tighter new laws regarding high tackles in a bid to improve player welfare and counter the ever-increasing discussion about concussion and brain damage.

Effective immediately, there will now be a two-category system regarding tackles deemed to be too high and dangerous.

A Category 1 high tackle will be defined as “reckless” when a player makes intentional or reckless contact despite knowing the risks involved with their actions.

This includes if the tackle begins below the shoulders but slides up into the head or if the tackler rolls or twists at the head or neck during the tackle.

A reckless head high will get you a minimum penalty of a yellow card and, of course, you can be shown a red if it’s bad enough.

The second category is called “accidental” and it’s pretty self-explanatory.

The age old argument of “come on ref he fell into it” will finally be touched on with category two, with the sanction for a category two high tackle being only a penalty.

While the safety and welfare of the players are always a key factor in not just rugby, but any sport around the world, there are certain ups and downs that come with new decisions such as these.

In a sport that already has a bevvy of rules and interpretations, this is one more split second decision a referee has to make throughout a game. Was it accidental? Or was there a hint of malice involved?

Now that can be fine and dandy at international level where referees have access to the TMO and TV replays, but what about grassroots level? What about grade rugby around the world?

Referees cop enough flak already but how will more decision making affect their game, especially when the decision can mean a side is down a man?

On the other side, it’s been noted that this could very well create a whole new style of rugby.

With the risk of a card coming into nearly any tackle, even hitting the chest and sliding up, sides could begin taking the legs more often than not, but then that opens up rugby’s biggest weapon. The offload.

How will teams change their defensive tactics to compensate for the risk, and how will the offence evolve around more ball movement and second-phase plays?

Is a penalty for accidental head contact still too much for something deemed entirely unintentional? Or is it not enough for risking the players’ health regardless?

The decision of category falls purely on to the referee’s interpretation, something that can change drastically from person to person.

How about diving?

It’s a practised part of football around the world, but could it be headed to rugby now? What happens if players begin trying to play the referee and convince the officials that they slipped or the other player was falling?

Milking hits to get penalties purely off the back of TV replays is something we see in rugby league as well, could that be a tactic of the future?

It becomes a whole new kettle of fish regarding honesty and the attempt to feign the referee and get an ideal decision.

The rulings are no doubt a fantastic step in the direction of player safety which is the most important part of any sport, but a simple rule tweak has the potential to make big changes in the world of rugby.