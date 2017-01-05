Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Jets defender falls over for no reason, or was there more to it?

The Wellington Phoenix will make the longest trip in the A-League as they take on the Perth Glory on the road to open up a big Round 14. Join The Roar for all the live scores, highlights and action from 9pm (AEDT).

Perth and Wellington are both in the thick of a tense mid-table battle at the moment as half the league battle it out for that highly sought after top-six spot.

Despite both just having three wins each for the season after 13 rounds, Perth have managed to wrestle their way into fifth place, just two points clear of Wellington back in eight, highlighting the tight season we’ve had so far.

A win is huge for either side in their hopes of settling into the finals equation.

For Glory, three points would give them breathing room ahead of the chasing pack and leave them a guaranteed spot at fifth regardless of other results in the round.

On the other foot, Wellington have the chance to jump from third last up to fifth and with a win tonight.

In contrast, a loss could leave either side just a few points off the the wooden spoon.

Wellington will be very keen on the arrival and return of New Zealand international Shane Smeltz to the side.

Despite having the third-best defence in the league in terms of goals conceded, the Phoenix also have the third worst offence, with goals being hard to come by for the for the Nix this season.

If they were going to find a side to score again, then Perth would be it. They’ve conceded an average of two goals per game this season and have conceded the second most in the competition.

Perth got the better of the Phoenix in the only other clash between the two this season, taking a 2-0 win back in Round 2, making it their fifth win from the last seven games against Wellington.

Team news

For the home side, coach Kenny Lowe is taking an extended squad into gameday, but will be without Brandon Wilson who copped his fifth yellow card of the season last week, meaning he’ll take a one-game suspension.

Keeper Jordan Thurtell has been dropped but the Glory will welcome Marc Warren, Nicholas Feely, Jamal Reiners and Kosta Petratos into the squad.

Wellington also take an extended squad into the match, but all eyes will be on one man who makes his return to the A-League and the Phoenix.

Shane Smeltz has been cleared to play his first game of the season after a brief stint overseas.

He’ll be joined by Logan Rogerson and Louis Fenton in the side, while Vince Lia is another who has to take a week off thanks to his fifth yellow of the season last week.

Prediction

This one could be a thriller over in Perth with two sides with plenty to play for. Perth have been messy in defence throughout the season, but have plenty of scoring ability up front.

While Wellington will be hopeful for a result on the road, it’s hard to see them turning around their season on this game.

Glory to win 3-1