Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat will go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash at the WACA on Thursday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).
Both these sides have played four matches, half of their BBL campaigns, for three wins each and a loss – the Scorchers currently lead the league thanks to their excellent net run rate, while the Heat are level on wins with the Sixers but well ahead on run rate and holding a game in hand.
That makes this match between the two sides a battle for top spot on the table, though these sides will meet twice over the next week and whichever loses this match will have a chance to even the ledger on the 11th when they battle again in Brisbane.
The Heat have so far had wins over the Adelaide Strikers, the Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes, but their most recent result is a three-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night.
The Scorchers ironically have a very similar form line – they’ve also had wins over the Strikers and Thunder, and a third over the Melbourne Renegades, and like the Heat their only loss is at the hands of the Sydney Sixers.
Two of the more successful teams in the history of the league – the Scorchers have won the whole thing twice, and the Heat once – they will both be keen to get some bragging rights over the other and strengthen their position as contenders for the 2016-17 title.
Prediction
The home ground advantage could prove to be the defining factor in this match – so, advantage Perth. However if Brisbane can get the win, they’ll have a chance to make it 2-0 against Perth on their home turf next week.
7:15pm
7:15pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:15pm
Over 0.5 – Steketee to S Marsh
Dot. Marsh again beaten outside off
7:14pm
7:14pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:14pm
Over 0.4 – Steketee to S Marsh
Beaten! A pearler of a ball, nipped away from Marsh but couldn’t find the edge.
7:14pm
7:14pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:14pm
Over 0.3 – Steketee to Klinger
One run. Glided down to third man, and the Scorchers are off the mark
7:13pm
7:13pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:13pm
Over 0.2 – Steketee to Klinger
No run. Short of a length and fended to point for a dot
7:13pm
7:13pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:13pm
Over 0.1 – Steketee to Klinger
No run. Bit of swing, and it goes through to the keeper
7:11pm
7:11pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:11pm
So we’re all set to go in Perth – the weather is certainly far better than what Sydney’s served up for the Test. It’s Shaun Marsh and Michael Klinger out in the middle, and it’s Mark Steketee to bowl the first over.
7:08pm
7:08pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:08pm
There’s one change for the Heat as well, and it’s also an injury-enforced one. West Indian tweaker Samuel Badree is out, replaced by middle-order batsman Nathan Reardon.
7:07pm
7:07pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:07pm
So no Adam Voges for the Scorchers – he hurt his hamstring against the Thunder and has been replaced by Ashton Agar, who is back from the Aussie Test squad. Michael Klinger will captain the side in Voges’ place.
7:06pm
7:06pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:06pm
The XIs for both sides look a little something like this:
Scorchers: Michael Klinger (c), Ashton Agar, Ian Bell, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman (wk), David Willey
Heat: Brendon McCullum (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Chris Lynn, Alex Ross, Joe Burns, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, Jack Wildermuth, Nick Buchanan, Mark Stekete, Mitchell Swepson
7:04pm
7:04pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | 7:04pm
Evening all and welcome to this top of the table clash between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.
Some big news here in that Chris Lynn has overcome his shoulder injury and will play for the Heat. He’ll have to wait a bit to swing the willow, though, as the Scorchers have won the toss and will bat first.