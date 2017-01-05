Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat will go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash at the WACA on Thursday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:10pm (AEDT).

Both these sides have played four matches, half of their BBL campaigns, for three wins each and a loss – the Scorchers currently lead the league thanks to their excellent net run rate, while the Heat are level on wins with the Sixers but well ahead on run rate and holding a game in hand.

That makes this match between the two sides a battle for top spot on the table, though these sides will meet twice over the next week and whichever loses this match will have a chance to even the ledger on the 11th when they battle again in Brisbane.

The Heat have so far had wins over the Adelaide Strikers, the Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes, but their most recent result is a three-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night.

The Scorchers ironically have a very similar form line – they’ve also had wins over the Strikers and Thunder, and a third over the Melbourne Renegades, and like the Heat their only loss is at the hands of the Sydney Sixers.

Two of the more successful teams in the history of the league – the Scorchers have won the whole thing twice, and the Heat once – they will both be keen to get some bragging rights over the other and strengthen their position as contenders for the 2016-17 title.

Prediction

The home ground advantage could prove to be the defining factor in this match – so, advantage Perth. However if Brisbane can get the win, they’ll have a chance to make it 2-0 against Perth on their home turf next week.

