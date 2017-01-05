Sam Groth vs Dominic Thiem: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Can Sam Groth continue into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International by upsetting world No.8 Dominic Thiem? Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage.
After winning a wildcard, Groth got his tournament off to a good start, defeating Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The world No.78 struggled to contain Groth’s fast serve, going down in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
It came after a tough end to 2016 on the ATP Challenger tour for the Aussie, with early exits at Brisbane, Sydney and the Australian Open, and he was unable to make any real impact.
Groth will be hoping to turn it all around after foot surgery, having taken John Millman’s place in the main draw.
Now ranked 180th in the world, his meeting with one of the world’s best young tennis players will be crucial in his return to the top 100.
Groth needs to use his service to his advantage, as Thiem has struggled in the past against big servers.
The Austrian found his best form in 2016, reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros, and also going deep into the Australian Open and US Open, securing a career-high ranking of seventh in June.
If Thiem can find an early break off the back of some good baseline play, he will have a huge advantage going into the later sets.
He finished the year on a sour note, having won just three of his last ten matches, and will need a big start to the year if he wishes to go deep into the Australian Open and push for a spot in the top five.
Thiem and Groth faced off twice in 2016, the Austrian winning on both occasions. In their most recent encounter, Thiem secured a 7-6, 7-6 win in the second round of Stuttgart.
Their only meeting on hard court came at Miami, Thiem winning in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.
The winner will face off against either Nicolas Mahut or seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.
Prediction
Groth’s service game will push Thiem to three sets, however the Aussie will struggle to close out the match and fall short of the quarter-finals.
Thiem in three sets.
Prediction

Groth's service game will push Thiem to three sets, however the Aussie will struggle to close out the match and fall short of the quarter-finals.

Thiem in three sets.
2:44pm
2:44pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:44pm
Groth forces after a big lead, Thiem holds, tiebreak
Sam Groth 6
Dominic Thiem 6
2:43pm
2:43pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:43pm
Groth overplays his backhand
Sam Groth 6 30
Dominic Thiem 5 40
2:43pm
2:43pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:43pm
Groth forces it into the net, 30-30
Sam Groth 6 30
Dominic Thiem 5 30
2:43pm
2:43pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:43pm
Play has resumed, Thiem on serve, Groth leads
Sam Groth 6 30
Dominic Thiem 5 15
2:40pm
2:40pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:40pm
Groth and Thiem are warming up again, play not too far away
Sam Groth 6
Dominic Thiem 5
2:27pm
2:27pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:27pm
We are still waiting for the court to dry up
Sam Groth 6
Dominic Thiem 5
2:21pm
2:21pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:21pm
Rain has stopped, we are not far away from resumption of play
Sam Groth 6
Dominic Thiem 5
2:19pm
2:19pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:19pm
Another rain delay, the back court getting a little bit damp
Sam Groth 6
Dominic Thiem 5
2:17pm
2:17pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:17pm
Groth holds serve
Sam Groth 6
Dominic Thiem 5
2:17pm
2:17pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:17pm
Groth off to a good start this game courtesy of his service game
Sam Groth 5 30
Dominic Thiem 5 0
2:16pm
2:16pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:16pm
Groth on serve, kicks off with an ace
Sam Groth 5 15
Dominic Thiem 5 0
2:15pm
2:15pm

Riley Pettigrew said | 2:15pm
Thiem finishes with a strong service winner, holds
Sam Groth 5
Dominic Thiem 5