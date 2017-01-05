Sam Groth vs Dominic Thiem: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Can Sam Groth continue into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International by upsetting world No.8 Dominic Thiem? Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

After winning a wildcard, Groth got his tournament off to a good start, defeating Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The world No.78 struggled to contain Groth’s fast serve, going down in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

It came after a tough end to 2016 on the ATP Challenger tour for the Aussie, with early exits at Brisbane, Sydney and the Australian Open, and he was unable to make any real impact.

Groth will be hoping to turn it all around after foot surgery, having taken John Millman’s place in the main draw.

Now ranked 180th in the world, his meeting with one of the world’s best young tennis players will be crucial in his return to the top 100.

Groth needs to use his service to his advantage, as Thiem has struggled in the past against big servers.

The Austrian found his best form in 2016, reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros, and also going deep into the Australian Open and US Open, securing a career-high ranking of seventh in June.

If Thiem can find an early break off the back of some good baseline play, he will have a huge advantage going into the later sets.

He finished the year on a sour note, having won just three of his last ten matches, and will need a big start to the year if he wishes to go deep into the Australian Open and push for a spot in the top five.

Thiem and Groth faced off twice in 2016, the Austrian winning on both occasions. In their most recent encounter, Thiem secured a 7-6, 7-6 win in the second round of Stuttgart.

Their only meeting on hard court came at Miami, Thiem winning in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

The winner will face off against either Nicolas Mahut or seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

Prediction

Groth’s service game will push Thiem to three sets, however the Aussie will struggle to close out the match and fall short of the quarter-finals.

Thiem in three sets.

Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage, following the completion of Nicolas Mahut and Grigor Dimitrov, and drop a comment in the box below.