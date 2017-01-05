The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 14

Jets defender falls over for no reason, or was there more to it?

Another week, another round of the A-League. And, of course, another round of expert tips.

Last round had a bevvy of stalemates, the three draws throwing off half of our panel – Matt, The Crowd and I could only manage two out of five – and playing right into the hands of the other half, with Mike, Janek and Vas all correctly predicting four of the matches.

That means my lead at the top of the table has been cut down to just two points, with Vas’s 33 total points getting far too close to my 35. Mike is third with 30, followed by The Crowd (29) and Matt (28), with Janek closing in on the pack with 24.

This week sees Perth do battle with Wellington in a Thursday-night clash, before Melbourne City look to bounce back from the shock resignation of John Van’t Schip against the Wanderers on Friday.

Brisbane host Newcastle and Adelaide will do the same for the Victory on Saturday night, before Sydney FC attempt to extend their unbeaten run in the final match of the round away to the Mariners.

On to the tips!

Perth Glory, Draw, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

Glory. Both teams go into this clash on the back of two successive draws, with Perth Glory now winless in six games. They’ll be desperate to notch all three points in the Distance Derby, but this could be a tough encounter in the west.

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Draw. All eyes are on Melbourne City and how they cope with the shock departure of coach John van’t Schip. A run of five games without a win is hardly ominous form, and the Wanderers could take something from this trip to AAMI Park.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

Roar. The Roar will be keen to bounce back from a humbling defeat at Sydney FC last time out, and they’re likely to make short work of a Newcastle side strong on spirit but lacking quality in some key departments across the park.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

Victory. It’s all gone wrong for Adelaide United this season, and they’re unlikely to arrest their season-long form slump against a resurgent Melbourne Victory. This is always a testy affair, but Victory should prevail at packed Coopers Stadium.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC

Sydney. While the Mariners have surprised with some spirited displays this season, they still look a few quality players short of truly troubling the league’s best sides. They’re likely to finish on the wrong side of the scoreline against a rampant Sky Blues.

Wellington Phoenix, Melbourne City, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

Wellington. Nothing more than a hunch this one….

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers

City. Will John Van’t Schip’s departure upset the apple cart? It could be a bit of a blessing in disguise, and I still fancy them against the Wanderers. It’ll be interesting to see if Vedran Janjetovic plays.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

Brisbane. You have to admire Newcastle’s spirit but that can only take you so far. Brisbane comfortably.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. Now that Besart Berisha’s claimed the record, expect the goals to flow even more. Adelaide are all at sea, and you’ve got to wonder how on earth they’ll get out of this situation.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC

Sydney. Central Coast finally showed some fibre against City and probably deserved to win. But Sydney are a class or three above and even though they’ll be missing Alex Brosque they will be far too good.

Perth Glory, Melbourne City, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC

Perth Glory, Melbourne City, Brisbane Roar, Draw, Draw

Perth Glory, Melbourne City, Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

Perth. Coming off a pretty uninspiring run of form, the Glory will be desperate to get their season back on track, and at home against the Phoenix provides an excellent opportunity to do just that.

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers

City. The departure of John Van’t Schip was unexpected, to say the least, and while City could struggle in the absence of the Dutchman, they should be too good for the Wanderers.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

Brisbane. Their loss to Sydney notwithstanding, the Roar have been solid in recent weeks, and the Jets shouldn’t offer too much resistance for John Aloisi’s men.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. A win against fierce rivals the Victory would be the perfect way for Adelaide to kickstart their season. Barring a miracle, it’s not going to happen though.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC

Sydney. Nothing to see here, folks. Sydney are cruising atop the table, while the Mariners are, well, not.

Round 14 Mike Matt Janek Vas Daniel The Crowd PER v WEL PER WEL PER PER PER ??? MLC v WSW Draw MLC MLC MLC MLC ??? BRI v NEW BRI BRI BRI BRI BRI ??? ADL v MVC MVC MVC MVC Draw MVC ??? CCM v SYD SYD SYD SYD Draw SYD ??? Last week 4 2 4 4 2 2 Total 30 28 24 33 35 29

