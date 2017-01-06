Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Adelaide Strikers will be out for revenge and to get their stuttering Big Bash League season going when they host Tim Paine and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 7:10pm (AEDT).
It has only been four days since the sides met in Hobart, with the Strikers favourites there but not able to come away with a win.
Unfortunately for the Strikers, it followed a similar trend for the season where they have just been outplayed, their batting simply not putting up enough runs to cover what can only be described as a weaker bowling attack.
Adelaide sit almost bottom of the table coming into this clash with Hobart having won just one of their first four matches.
While their win was a pretty convincing one as they knocked over the Sydney Sixers for just 102, it followed poor performances against the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, where they were blown off the park.
In both of those games they were leaking runs at around ten runs per over and couldn’t score more than seven and a half themselves.
Despite the best efforts of Ben Dunk and Brad Hodge, who are both in the top five for total runs in the league, the Strikers have been a long way from good enough so far.
Hobart came into the season looking to simply avoid the wooden spoon with what looked like the worst squad on paper, but they have surprised everyone and are well in contention for finals at the mid-way point, although they need to continue improving.
Despite only winning two of their four games, the victory against Adelaide last time out was a convincing one as they lost just two wickets in a fairly heavy chase.
The Hurricanes biggest strength has been undeniably their batting, racking up big scores against the Sixers, Stars and Heat despite losing against the latter two of those sides.
D’Arcy Short has been a real gem for the ‘Canes, whacking some massive sixes on his way to 140 runs for the tournament so far while Tim Paine has been consistent at the top of the order, only behind Chris Lynn for total runs.
Their batsmen will need to thwart the pace of Shaun Tait though, who missed their game at Blundstone Arena earlier in the week while their own bowlers need to stand up and limit the runs on a ground where big scores become the normal.
Prediction
Even if they haven’t shown it so far in the Big Bash, the Strikers do have the stronger team on paper and if they are going to be a chance of making the finals, their run needs to start here.
Back at the Adelaide Oval, Brad Hodge and Ben Dunk should power them to the win although stopping D’Arcy Short will be pivotal.
Strikers in a close one
7:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:33pm | ! Report
Hat-trick ball!!!
7:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:33pm | ! Report
Jonathan Wells in at 6.
7:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:33pm | ! Report
WICKET! Dan Christian, LBW Billy Stanlake 0 (1)
Oh wow! Another! The Hurricanes are in disarray out there! Inswinging yorker and just about unplayable for your first ball. Hits him on the pad, going onto clip the stumps and no inside edge there.
Hurricanes 4 down with an over to go in the powerplay.
Hurricanes – 4/24 (4.4)
7:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:31pm | ! Report
Dan Christian to the crease.
7:31pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:31pm | ! Report
WICKET! Kumar Sangakkara, Caught Liam O’Connor, Bowled Billy Stanlake 3 (6)
WHAT A CATCH! Stanlake has gone short and Sanagakkara has got a hook shot out of the screws but would you believe it! O’Connor has gone flying a good metre in the air to take the catch on the boundary, diving back and well above his head.
What an effort and the Hurricanes in all sorts here.
Hurricanes – 3/24 (4.3)
7:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Stanlake stays over the wicket to Sangakkara and pushes the first one across with it defended to cover, before a push down the ground to a fuller one doesn’t beat the diving man at mid off.
Hurricanes – 2/24 (4.2)
7:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Stanlake back for his second over.
7:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:28pm | ! Report
Bailey works one through mid wicket now as Jordan gets a little bit straight and they pick up a couple more.
Real rebuilding effort needed right now from the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes – 2/22 (4)
7:28pm
7:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:27pm | ! Report
First one on a good length to Bailey, moving in off the wicket to the body and he defends to the covers, not able to pick up a run.
The next is shorter, wider and Bailey can’t beat the man at short cover with a pretty well timed push
Hurricanes – 2/22 (3.5)