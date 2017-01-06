Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Adelaide Strikers will be out for revenge and to get their stuttering Big Bash League season going when they host Tim Paine and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 7:10pm (AEDT).

It has only been four days since the sides met in Hobart, with the Strikers favourites there but not able to come away with a win.

Unfortunately for the Strikers, it followed a similar trend for the season where they have just been outplayed, their batting simply not putting up enough runs to cover what can only be described as a weaker bowling attack.

Adelaide sit almost bottom of the table coming into this clash with Hobart having won just one of their first four matches.

While their win was a pretty convincing one as they knocked over the Sydney Sixers for just 102, it followed poor performances against the Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers, where they were blown off the park.

In both of those games they were leaking runs at around ten runs per over and couldn’t score more than seven and a half themselves.

Despite the best efforts of Ben Dunk and Brad Hodge, who are both in the top five for total runs in the league, the Strikers have been a long way from good enough so far.

Hobart came into the season looking to simply avoid the wooden spoon with what looked like the worst squad on paper, but they have surprised everyone and are well in contention for finals at the mid-way point, although they need to continue improving.

Despite only winning two of their four games, the victory against Adelaide last time out was a convincing one as they lost just two wickets in a fairly heavy chase.

The Hurricanes biggest strength has been undeniably their batting, racking up big scores against the Sixers, Stars and Heat despite losing against the latter two of those sides.

D’Arcy Short has been a real gem for the ‘Canes, whacking some massive sixes on his way to 140 runs for the tournament so far while Tim Paine has been consistent at the top of the order, only behind Chris Lynn for total runs.

Their batsmen will need to thwart the pace of Shaun Tait though, who missed their game at Blundstone Arena earlier in the week while their own bowlers need to stand up and limit the runs on a ground where big scores become the normal.

Prediction

Even if they haven’t shown it so far in the Big Bash, the Strikers do have the stronger team on paper and if they are going to be a chance of making the finals, their run needs to start here.

Back at the Adelaide Oval, Brad Hodge and Ben Dunk should power them to the win although stopping D’Arcy Short will be pivotal.

Strikers in a close one

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this match from 7:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the box below.