The BBL records Chris Lynn is set to obliterate

Lynnsanity sends the Heat top of the BBL

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn stands set to obliterate the Big Bash League’s record books, with a total of five season marks on the verge of being broken by the big hitter this summer.

Thursday night’s 98 against Perth was not only the highest score of the summer, but also included a record-equalling 11 sixes in the one innings.

It lifted the 26-year-old to within five runs of becoming the competition’s overall leading run-scorer, having now hit 1412 runs in the tournament’s six-season history, just shy of Michael Klinger’s 1417 for the Scorchers.

However it’s Lynn’s 2016-17 figures that are most impressive.

With three games still to play, plus finals, Lynn needs just another 104 runs to top Shaun Marsh’s record aggregate of 412 from 2012-13.

He’s now hit three half centuries in four innings to average 154.5, in pursuit of the 172.5 Usman Khawaja scored per wicket last summer.

Lynn’s 309 runs have also come from 174 balls at a strike-rate of 177.58, ahead of the record 173.39 he scored at last summer.

It’s also included 26 sixes, just one short of the tournament-high 27 he struck in 2015-16 – and he says he has no intention off letting up now.

“If I can’t hit a six, I aim for a four,” he said.

It’s a telling comment when you consider he has hit more sixes (a record 94) than fours (92) in his BBL career.

There aren’t too many threes, so then twos or ones,” he said.

“Generally, the ones are mistimed fours or sixes.

“It’s a very simple theory for me and it’s working at the moment.”

He and Brendon McCullum combined for an unbeaten 148-run second-wicket partnership in Thursday night’s nine-wicket win, and Lynn said the pair had spoken more against the Scorchers than in other matches.

“We try to keep it real simple,” Lynn said.

“Where do you think he’s going to bowl it and where do you think I can try and hit it for six.”

The Big Bash records Lynn is ready to smash

Most runs in tournament history: Michael Klinger – 1417

Chris Lynn – 1412

Most run in a series: Shaun Marsh – 412 (2012-13)

Chris Lynn – 309 (2016-17)

Most sixes in a series: Chris Lynn – 27 (2015-16)

Chris Lynn – 26 (2016-17)

Highest strike-rate in a series: Chris Lynn – 173.39 (2015-16)

Chris Lynn (177.58)

Most half-centuries or centuries in a series: Shaun Marsh – 5 (2012-13)

Chris Lynn – 3 (2016-17)

Highest average in a series: Usman Khawaja – 172.5 (2015-16)

Chris Lynn – 154.4 (2016-17)