International replacements arrive for Badree and Bravo

The Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will welcome their new international signings to the BBL after losing Dwayne Bravo and Samuel Badree respectively to injury.

The Renegades have lost Bravo for the rest of tournament after the West Indian was forced to go under the knife mid-week for surgery on his injured hamstring, and have since announced Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera as his replacement.

Bravo went down in an awkward fall in the field against the Perth Scorchers and underwent scans the next day to reveal the damaging extent of the injury.

And while Renegades coach Andrew McDonald was understandably upset with the loss of Bravo, he believes Perera will be able to step into the West Indian’s void.

“I’m looking forward to having him in the group and showing what he can do,” McDonald said.

“It’s obviously been a quick turnaround following Dwayne’s injury but we’re happy we’ve been able to secure someone of Thisara’s experience.”

For the Heat, they’ve lost key spinner and fellow West Indian Samuel Badree for two weeks, also through injury.

The 35-year-old suffered the same fate as Bravo with a hamstring injury, but not quite as severe, straining the muscle during the Heat’s surprise loss to the Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane have brought in young English left-armer quick Tymal Mills to the side to fill in for the time being.

The 24-year-old, who made his international debut for England’s T20 side last July, will come straight into the side for the Heat’s next game against the Scorchers and for their trip to the MCG to play the Stars.

“We’re looking forward to having him join us and prepare for the matches ahead at the Gabba and the MCG where the conditions should suit him,” said Heat coach Daniel Vettori.

“With Sam Badree and Josh Lalor both out injured at the moment, the opportunity to provide additional variety to the attack was very attractive.”