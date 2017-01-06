Kyle Edmund vs Stan Wawrinka: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Kyle Edmund will be looking to build on a strong finish to last season and a good run through the Brisbane International when he takes on massive favourite and second seed Stan Wawrinka. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm (AEDT).

Edmund was able to avoid qualification for the Brisbane International, going straight into the main draw despite being ranked 45th in the world and he hasn’t disappointed so far.

The 22-year old had a strong finish to the 2016 season, putting in a run to the Fourth Round at the US Open after knocking over Richard Gasquet and John Isner and he consistently is improving his on-court style.

With another off-season under the belt, Edmund will only be getting stronger, and there was plenty of that during his second round victory against the much higher ranked Lucas Pouille.

Pouille might have retired during the second set, but that only came after a dominant 6-3 first set win for Edmund, with the Brit leading 3-1 when the match abruptly ended.

Edmund will be relying on percentages against Wawrinka – that is holding serve with a high percentage of first serves in, and stopping the cracking backhand of his opponent.

Wawrinka, who has the nicest backhand on tour, has struggled for consistency a little bit throughout his career despite winning the US Open last year, beating world no.1 Novak Djokovic in the final.

He then went onto the ATP tour finals where he won only one out of three matches, not making it out of the round robin stage.

The world no.4 will be looking to set wrongs right this season though and be consistent all the way through, making finals and winning tournaments, all the while contesting for the top ranking spot.

It’s not out of reach for Stan the man, but he does need to cut errors out of his game and ensure he develops other weapons than his cracking backhand.

Wawrinka will be impressed with his first hit-out in Brisbane though. After being drawn a bye in the first round, he took on Viktor Troicki, who is expected to be handed a seeding at the Australian Open later this month and was dominant in a straight sets win.

Prediction

Edmund will put up a pretty decent fight and you can never be quite sure what Wawrinka will serve up, but he should romp through to the semi-finals pretty comfortably, even if he does drop one.

Wawrinka in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this men’s quarter-final at the Brisbane International from 12pm – midday (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.