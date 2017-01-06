Kyle Edmund vs Stan Wawrinka: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Kyle Edmund will be looking to build on a strong finish to last season and a good run through the Brisbane International when he takes on massive favourite and second seed Stan Wawrinka. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm (AEDT).
Edmund was able to avoid qualification for the Brisbane International, going straight into the main draw despite being ranked 45th in the world and he hasn’t disappointed so far.
The 22-year old had a strong finish to the 2016 season, putting in a run to the Fourth Round at the US Open after knocking over Richard Gasquet and John Isner and he consistently is improving his on-court style.
With another off-season under the belt, Edmund will only be getting stronger, and there was plenty of that during his second round victory against the much higher ranked Lucas Pouille.
Pouille might have retired during the second set, but that only came after a dominant 6-3 first set win for Edmund, with the Brit leading 3-1 when the match abruptly ended.
Edmund will be relying on percentages against Wawrinka – that is holding serve with a high percentage of first serves in, and stopping the cracking backhand of his opponent.
Wawrinka, who has the nicest backhand on tour, has struggled for consistency a little bit throughout his career despite winning the US Open last year, beating world no.1 Novak Djokovic in the final.
He then went onto the ATP tour finals where he won only one out of three matches, not making it out of the round robin stage.
The world no.4 will be looking to set wrongs right this season though and be consistent all the way through, making finals and winning tournaments, all the while contesting for the top ranking spot.
It’s not out of reach for Stan the man, but he does need to cut errors out of his game and ensure he develops other weapons than his cracking backhand.
Wawrinka will be impressed with his first hit-out in Brisbane though. After being drawn a bye in the first round, he took on Viktor Troicki, who is expected to be handed a seeding at the Australian Open later this month and was dominant in a straight sets win.
Prediction
Edmund will put up a pretty decent fight and you can never be quite sure what Wawrinka will serve up, but he should romp through to the semi-finals pretty comfortably, even if he does drop one.
Wawrinka in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this men’s quarter-final at the Brisbane International from 12pm – midday (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.
Follow Scott on Twitter @sk_pryde
11:58am
Scott Pryde said | 11:58am | ! Report
The players should be on court shortly for the first quarter-final in Brisbane.
11:55am
Scott Pryde said | 11:55am | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping today?
11:55am
Scott Pryde said | 11:55am | ! Report
The tournament so far: Kyle Edmund
1st Round: defeat Ernesto Escobedo 7-6, 7-6
2nd Round: defeat Lucas Pouille 6-3, 3-1
11:55am
Scott Pryde said | 11:55am | ! Report
The tournament so far: Stan Wawrinka
1st Round: Bye
2nd Round: defeat Viktor Troicki 7-6, 6-4
11:53am
Scott Pryde said | 11:53am | ! Report
The winner of this match will take on either Jordan Thompson or Kei Nishikori (who play next with the match covered live on The Roar) in the semi-final tomorrow.
11:53am
Scott Pryde said | 11:53am | ! Report
Yesterday’s Results
Brisbane International
Women’s quater-final: Alize Cornet defeat Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 7-5
Women’s quarter-final: Garbine Muguruza defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-4, 6-4
Women’s quarter-final: Elina Svitolina defeat Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Women’s quarter-fina; Karolina Pliskova defeat Roberta Vinci 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Men’s 2nd round: Milos Raonic defeat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2
Rafael Nadal defeat Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-1
Hopman Cup
Day: Spain defeat Czech Republic 2-1
Lucie Hradecka defeat Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-4
Feliciano Lopez defeat Adam Pavlasek 7-6, 6-4
Lara Arruabarrena and Feliciano Lopez defeat Lucie Hradecka and Adam Pavlasek 4-2, 4-1
Night: USA defeat Australia 2-1
Jack Sock defeat Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 6-2
Daria Gavrilova defeat CoCo Vandeweghe 6-4, 4-6, 7-5CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock defeat Daria Gavrilova and Matthew Ebden 4-1, 4-1
With group B completed in Perth, the United States have qualified for the final and will take on the winner of France and Switzerland later today.
11:52am
Scott Pryde said | 11:52am | ! Report
It’s a massive day of Tennis around the grounds with both the Brisbane International and Hopman Cup in full swing – here is a look at some of the big action to come… A reminder here that all times are likely to change and are AEDT.
Brisbane International men’s quarter-final – Jordan Thompson vs Kei Nishikori (1:30pm)*
Brisbane International men’s wheelchair exhibition – Heath Davidson vs Dylan Alcott (1:30pm)
Brisbane International women’s semi-final – Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet (3pm)
Brisbane International men’s quarter-final – Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov (4:30pm)
Brisbane International men’s quarter-final – Milos Raonic vs Rafael Nadal (7pm)
Brisbane International women’s semi-final – Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Pliskova (8:30pm)
In the Hopman Cup, there are two ties today with Germany taking on Great Britain during the day session and Switzerland taking on France during the night session.
* – Live on The Roar