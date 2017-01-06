Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Wins are proving hard to come by for both Melbourne City and the Western Sydney Wanderers, so expect both teams to give it their all tonight in search of victory. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7.50pm (AEDT).
Last November, City appeared to be the team most likely to challenge Sydney FC en route to the A-League championship. Fast forward two months however and City has lost their way significantly despite the best efforts from marquee man Tim Cahill.
Despite opening the scoring in three of City’s last four matches, Cahill’s goal-scoring process has not been enough for City to end a winless A-League run now stretching five games.
Their defence is frail, and opposition teams are now not overly concerned with gifting the lead to a Melbourne outfit that really struggles to hold on to an advantage.
In attack, City’s stars continue to do the job with, Cahill in particular proving a worthy investment for Melbourne. He leads the way up front superbly and his aerial ability is unrivalled in the A-League.
Bruno Fornaroli is all class upfront while Bruce Kamau continues to build solid form after a poor showing against the Melbourne Victory several rounds back.
Unfortunately for City, their attacking prowess is hindered greatly by their weak defence.
Against the Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne produced a shocking second half as they failed to hold on to possession. Poor passing, positioning and a lack of intensity contributed to City giving up yet another lead, only to rescue a draw with a late penalty.
Indeed a repeat of such a performance will see City continue to lose track of league leaders Sydney and Victory.
They are a far better team than their current position on the ladder suggests and they need to start showing some attitude in a game that will be their first since John van’t Schip’s unfortunate resignation.
The Wanderers meanwhile continue to secure draw after draw.
They are struggling to put teams away, just like City, and need to be more clinical if they hope to solidify their place in the top six. Nico Martinez needs to start leading the line more actively if the Wanderers are to go that extra gear.
Prediction
With both teams in desperate need of a win, this should be a well-contested affair. City though, despite their defensive limitations, possess a significantly better attack, and if they can reinforce their frailties at the back, they should get back to winning ways.
Melbourne City 3-2 Western Sydney Wanderers
9:02pm
Alan Nicolea said | 9:02pm | ! Report
49′ – City need to start the second half strongly and look to build on a deserved lead. The longer this game stays close, the better it will be for the Wanderers. Martinez the man most likely to instigate a Wanderers attack.
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:58pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:58pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF KICKOFF
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:49pm
hogdriller said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Can’t believe no one noticed when Fol-n-roli stamped on Borda back in the 20th minute where Borda not being a sook can be seen getting up and on with business, Bordas retaliation to this was a raised arm where Fol-n-roli threw himself to ground, as he does often…….resulting in Borda sent off.
8:44pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:44pm | ! Report
City deservedly go into halftime with the lead and they should have had more goals next to their name. Franjic opened City’s account with a superb volley and Rose should have doubled City’s lead soon after only to miss from in front. City dominating and the Wanderers struggling to match City’s intensity. It doesn’t help that they are down to ten men as well.
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:43pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:43pm | ! Report
46′ – City with another corner. They have won plenty of those in the first half and Cahill nearly scored off a corner….
HALFTIME
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:39pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:39pm | ! Report
43′ – First half drawing to a close and the points go to City. Wanderers under pressure yet only find themselves the goal down.
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:36pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:36pm | ! Report
40′ – City continue to control play but they need to extend their advantage. The Wanderers are good enough to cause trouble if they remain within a goal.
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:32pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:32pm | ! Report
36′ – Wanderers thanking their lucky stars they are not at least two nil down. City need to turn pressure into goals. They are well on top in this contest.
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:29pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:29pm | ! Report
33′ – Freekick from Colazo hits the wall. City continue to ask questions but the Wanderers eventually secure possession. City with no excuses tonight. They have to go on and win this. They are dominating the Wanderers who are now down to ten men.
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:27pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Borda is sent off! Straight red and the Wanderers are down to ten men! Incident off the ball and Borda appears to have elbowed Fornaroli in the face. City now with a very dangerous freekick opportunity…
City 1
Wanderers 0
8:26pm
Alan Nicolea said | 8:26pm | ! Report
RED CARD WANDERERS
City 1
Wanderers 0