Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Last November, City appeared to be the team most likely to challenge Sydney FC en route to the A-League championship. Fast forward two months however and City has lost their way significantly despite the best efforts from marquee man Tim Cahill.

Despite opening the scoring in three of City’s last four matches, Cahill’s goal-scoring process has not been enough for City to end a winless A-League run now stretching five games.

Their defence is frail, and opposition teams are now not overly concerned with gifting the lead to a Melbourne outfit that really struggles to hold on to an advantage.

In attack, City’s stars continue to do the job with, Cahill in particular proving a worthy investment for Melbourne. He leads the way up front superbly and his aerial ability is unrivalled in the A-League.

Bruno Fornaroli is all class upfront while Bruce Kamau continues to build solid form after a poor showing against the Melbourne Victory several rounds back.

Unfortunately for City, their attacking prowess is hindered greatly by their weak defence.

Against the Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne produced a shocking second half as they failed to hold on to possession. Poor passing, positioning and a lack of intensity contributed to City giving up yet another lead, only to rescue a draw with a late penalty.

Indeed a repeat of such a performance will see City continue to lose track of league leaders Sydney and Victory.

They are a far better team than their current position on the ladder suggests and they need to start showing some attitude in a game that will be their first since John van’t Schip’s unfortunate resignation.

The Wanderers meanwhile continue to secure draw after draw.

They are struggling to put teams away, just like City, and need to be more clinical if they hope to solidify their place in the top six. Nico Martinez needs to start leading the line more actively if the Wanderers are to go that extra gear.

Prediction

With both teams in desperate need of a win, this should be a well-contested affair. City though, despite their defensive limitations, possess a significantly better attack, and if they can reinforce their frailties at the back, they should get back to winning ways.

Melbourne City 3-2 Western Sydney Wanderers