Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

 
Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

    38 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Melb City V Western Sydney

    MELBOURNE RECTANGULAR STADIUM, MELBOURNE, VIC, 6 JANUARY 2017

    		  
    Melb City 48' Western Sydney
    1 LIVE SCORE 0
    1 HALF TIME SCORE 0
    9 SHOTS 1
    1 SHOTS ON GOAL 1
    7 FOULS 6
    9 CORNERS 0
    0 OFFSIDES 3
    71 POSSESSION 29

    Wins are proving hard to come by for both Melbourne City and the Western Sydney Wanderers, so expect both teams to give it their all tonight in search of victory. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7.50pm (AEDT).

    Last November, City appeared to be the team most likely to challenge Sydney FC en route to the A-League championship. Fast forward two months however and City has lost their way significantly despite the best efforts from marquee man Tim Cahill.

    Despite opening the scoring in three of City’s last four matches, Cahill’s goal-scoring process has not been enough for City to end a winless A-League run now stretching five games.

    Their defence is frail, and opposition teams are now not overly concerned with gifting the lead to a Melbourne outfit that really struggles to hold on to an advantage.

    In attack, City’s stars continue to do the job with, Cahill in particular proving a worthy investment for Melbourne. He leads the way up front superbly and his aerial ability is unrivalled in the A-League.

    Bruno Fornaroli is all class upfront while Bruce Kamau continues to build solid form after a poor showing against the Melbourne Victory several rounds back.

    Unfortunately for City, their attacking prowess is hindered greatly by their weak defence.

    Against the Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne produced a shocking second half as they failed to hold on to possession. Poor passing, positioning and a lack of intensity contributed to City giving up yet another lead, only to rescue a draw with a late penalty.

    Indeed a repeat of such a performance will see City continue to lose track of league leaders Sydney and Victory.

    They are a far better team than their current position on the ladder suggests and they need to start showing some attitude in a game that will be their first since John van’t Schip’s unfortunate resignation.

    The Wanderers meanwhile continue to secure draw after draw.

    They are struggling to put teams away, just like City, and need to be more clinical if they hope to solidify their place in the top six. Nico Martinez needs to start leading the line more actively if the Wanderers are to go that extra gear.

    Prediction
    With both teams in desperate need of a win, this should be a well-contested affair. City though, despite their defensive limitations, possess a significantly better attack, and if they can reinforce their frailties at the back, they should get back to winning ways.

    Melbourne City 3-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    19' GOAL - Ivan Franjic (Melb City)

    30' RED CARD - Aritz Borda Etxezarreta (Western Sydney)

    37' YELLOW CARD - Neil Kilkenny (Melb City)

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.