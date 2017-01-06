New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 2nd T20 live scores

Can Bangladesh finally get their first victory on tour in New Zealand or will the Black Caps continue their dominace during the second T20 at Mount Maunganui? Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 1pm (AEDT).

After being beaten in a whitewash during the ODI series, the Tigers had a little bit of hope coming into their three-match series in the shortest form of the game.

Bangladesh won the toss in Napier in the first T20, elected to bat and then proceeded to lose early wickets which limited their ability to put up a competitive score.

Despite a Mahmudullah half century down the order, scoring 52 from 47 balls to rescue the innings and give their bowlers something to work with, the tourists were removed for the insufficient total of 141.

In reply, Kane Williamson opened up the innings and made a blistering 73 from 55 balls. While others fell around him, the skipper eventually received the required support from Colin de Grandhomme, who came in at six and made 41 not out from just 22 balls to guide the Kiwis over the line.

Corey Anderson was the only other batsman to make it into double figures for New Zealand, meaning the amount of reliance they have on Williamson must be worrying – it was also evident during their earlier ODI tour to Australia and the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s problem has been getting some support for the one batsman who does make a big score. Unfortunately, it’s been the same for them all tour, with wickets falling regularly and one or two players making a score. They must build some partnerships if they hope to compete.

If Williamson fails though, the Tigers will be back in the game, with their bowling not awful.

Prediction

The Tigers have struggled on this tour, and unfortunately, the hope that they are going to turn things around and pinch a win before the Test series gets underway is starting to fade.

If the tourist’s bowlers can limit what they are chasing, then the chance is there, but it’s hard to see the results changing at this stage.

New Zealand to complete the series victory with a match to spare.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the second T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh from 1pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your comments in the section below.