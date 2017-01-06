The Roar’s BBL expert tips and predictions: Week 4

After a few shaky weeks to get things underway, our Big Bash expert tipping panel have finally found their feet midway through the season.

At least, I’m pretty sure we’re midway through the season. The schedule can make things difficult to keep on top of.

Regardless, last week saw everyone correctly tip at least four of the matches, with yours truly the pick of the bunch with six accurate predictions.

As a result, I’ve jumped out to the lead on our ladder with 11 points, followed by BJ (nine), The Crowd (eight), Dan (seven) and Brett (six).

Week 4 of the Big Bash has offered up seven games for us to wrap our heads around, starting with the Hurricanes’ trip to face the Strikers. That’s followed by the second Melbourne derby of the year and Hobart’s second game of the week, this time against the Thunder.

The Sixers then take on the Renegades, the Stars do battle with the Strikers and the Heat welcome the Scorchers to Brisbane, before the Renegades and Hurricanes meet in what will be the third game of the week for both sides.

Now, while we’re doing our best to accurately predict these matches, you may think we’re slightly (or very) off with our tips. If that’s the case, and even if it’s not, be sure to add your tips to those of The Crowd by 4pm (AEDT) today to help out-tip the experts.

Let’s get on to our tips first, though.

Strikers, Renegades, Hurricanes, Renegades, Stars, Heat, Renegades

Strikers vs Hurricanes

Strikers. Adelaide at home, starting to get desperate, more ‘guns’ needing to fire. Hobart could lose this game and still not be done for, with two more games this week. Unless my maths is out, of course, which is quite likely

Renegades vs Stars

Renegades. Red-Melbourne took the bragging rights last week, and now they’re running out on their turf, under their roof. Plus, the Stars have forgotten they’ve got James Faulkner in their side to bowl the last over, steadfastly throwing to the Hilf to find new ways to lose games.

Hurricanes vs Thunder

Hurricanes. This is a tough one, with green-Sydney now finding a way to a) catch balls, and b) win games. Hobart look a bit more consistent 1 to 11, plus the Thunder will be without Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

Sixers vs Renegades

Renegades. The Sixers have lost their two English batsmen, and with them go all their runs. The Renegades shouldn’t be troubled against a lightweight bowling attack.

Stars vs Strikers

Strikers. If form follows my picks, then Adelaide should win this, but if form followed my picks, the BBL table would look very different. Pure guesswork then, is what I’m saying.

Heat vs Scorchers

Heat. Brisbane seem to be able to post scores at home, and presuming their batsmen can post one run more than the bowlers can defend, then that should be enough.

Renegades vs Hurricanes

Renegades. Okay, so both teams will be affected by ODI selections by the time this game comes around. The Hurricanes will lose George Bailey and be left with… Tim Paine. And Stuart Broad. Red-Melbourne will lose Aaron Finch and be left with Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Brad Hogg, etc. The Renegades will still be too strong.

Strikers, Stars, Thunder, Sixers, Strikers, Scorchers, Hurricanes

Strikers vs Hurricanes

Strikers. Tough one to pick. I’ve gone for the Strikers on the off-chance that George Bailey finds an even more absurd way to cheaply run himself out.

Renegades vs Stars

Stars, Has Glenn Maxwell single-handedly won a game with a mind-boggling innings that makes all cricket fans gasp in shock yet? He hasn’t? Then he must be due.

Hurricanes vs Thunder

Thunder. The Thunder are back, baby! Their last gasp win over the Stars is surely going to kick-start King Watto’s men’s improbable charge to consecutive Big Bash titles

Sixers vs Renegades

Sixers. Can anybody beat the unstoppable Sixers? Yes, of course. The Hurricanes and Strikers both did so. But that’s 2016 form. Quit living in the past, people!

Stars vs Strikers

Strikers. Has Glenn Maxwell single-handedly lost a game with a mind-boggling innings that makes all cricket fans gasp in shock yet? He hasn’t? Then he must be due.

Heat vs Scorchers

Scorchers. Didn’t I tip this last week? I’m sure I tipped this last week. Anyway, Scorchers always beat Heat. You’ll never convince me otherwise.

Renegades vs Hurricanes

Hurricanes. It would be cruel to tip against the Hurricanes three times in one week. And as the great Elvis Flintoff once sang, don’t be cruel, to a BBL team that’s based in Hobart.

Hurricanes, Renegades, Hurricanes, Sixers, Stars, Scorchers, Renegades

Strikers vs Hurricanes

Hurricanes. There’s been far too much reliance on captain Brad Hodge to score runs for the Strikers. The Hurricanes did it easily against the Strikers in Hobart and guys like D’Arcy Short and George Bailey will enjoy the short square boundaries in Adelaide.

Renegades vs Stars

Renegades. The Stars will still be getting over letting the game slip against the Thunder. Even without Dwayne Bravo, the Renegades have been able to get the job done. How can you not love Brad Hogg dominating against the younger blokes?!

Hurricanes vs Thunder

Hurricanes. No Eoin Morgan for the Sydney Thunder will hurt big time. Also, Andre Russell is gone thanks to a hamstring injury, which doesn’t help. It’s hard to go against Hobart in this one.

Sixers vs Renegades

Sixers. I was really impressed with how the Sixers held their nerve at the Gabba to beat the Heat. While dealing with the spin of the Renegades will be tough at the SCG, if the Sixers can post a decent score batting first, they’ll be able to defend against the Melbourne side. I’d love to see the Sixers experiment with their batting lineup and put Brad Haddin up to open with Daniel Hughes.

Stars vs Strikers

Stars. While their bowling has some question marks, the Stars’ batting should be enough to win them this one. If Glenn Maxwell plays this game he should be more effective with the ball on the bigger MCG.

Heat vs Scorchers

Scorchers. Surely Chris Lynn has done enough to make the ODI squad for Australia against Pakistan. I’m going with the Scorchers on the proviso that Lynn will be out of action. Michael Klinger and Ian Bell will continue to churn out the runs up the top.

Renegades vs Hurricanes

Renegades. Even though the Melbourne side is likely to be missing Aaron Finch, I’ll stick with them at home. Tom Cooper and Sunil Narine will step up to the plate with bat and ball.

Strikers, Renegades, Hurricanes, Renegades, Stars, Heat, Renegades

Strikers vs Hurricanes

Strikers. The Hurricanes walloped the Strikers last time out, but the men from Adelaide should bounce back on their home turf.

Renegades vs Stars

Renegades. James Pattinson could be set to make his comeback in this game, making the Renegades’ bowling attack even stronger. Given how inconsistent the Stars have been so far, I’ll take the men in Red for this one.

Hurricanes vs Thunder

Hurricanes. Yes, they pulled off a miracle win against the Stars and yes, Carlos Braithwaite is an excellent replacement for Andre Russell, but for some reason, I can’t bring myself to tip the Thunder in this one. Maybe because George Bailey and Kumar Sangakkara are both due for big scores.

Sixers vs Renegades

Renegades. Daniel Hughes’ heroics aside, the Sixers’ batting has looked skinny this year. Against Messrs Hogg and Narine, I’m not giving them much of a chance at the SCG.

Stars vs Strikers

Stars. It’s difficult to know how hard ODI selections are going to hit the Stars this year, but they’ll be with Kevin Pietersen and Ben Hilfenhaus regardless. So lng as Hilfy doesn’t dish up another half-volley on the last ball of the game, they’ll be fine.

Heat vs Scorchers

Heat. I’ll take the Heat, purely because of Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum. If they get set, there’s no containing Brisbane at the Gabba.

Renegades vs Hurricanes

Renegades. In the inconsistent beast that is Twenty20 cricket, I don’t like tipping one side to win three games in a week. But I like the Hurricanes’ batting without George Bailey (who’ll surely be on ODI duty) even less. Renegades it is!

Week 4 Brett Dan BJ Daniel The Crowd STR v HUR STR STR HUR STR ??? REN v STA REN STA REN REN ??? HUR v THU HUR THU HUR HUR ??? SIX v REN REN SIX SIX REN ??? STA v STR STA STR STA STA ??? HEA v SCO HEA SCO SCO HEA ??? REN v HUR REN HUR REN REN ??? Last week 4 4 4 6 4 Total 6 7 9 11 8

That’s our take on the fixtures, but you may have an entirely different opinion – be sure to add your tips to The Crowd in the form below to out-tip us experts. Voting closes at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon.