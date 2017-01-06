Warner blasts his way to Test cricket’s second-fastest fifty

Proof getting Chris Lynn out is not possible

David Warner continues to re-write the records books, this time blasting the second-fastest half-century in the third Test against Pakistan.

Warner smashed three sixes and seven fours in a 23-ball half-century on Friday, an Australian record, falling two balls shy of beating Misbah-ul-Huq’s record set in 2014-15.

Warner’s latest achievement comes after becoming just the fifth batsman in Test history to hit a century before lunch in his first innings knock at the SCG.

The Australian vice-captain showed his intent from the first ball, whacking Imran Khan over midwicket as the hosts looked to build on their 223-run first innings lead.

Not even a new opening partner in Usman Khawaja could slow down the 30-year-old slogger, belting injured spinner Yasir Shah for two sixes and two boundaries in four consecutive balls.

Historians were reaching for the record books, and Warner appeared on track to threaten Brendon McCullum’s record for fastest century in 54 balls.

However he was eventually bowled trying to slog Wahab Riaz for 55, bringing a collective moan out of the modest day four crowd at SCG.

He now has 312 runs off just 265 balls from his past three innings.

The previous record-holder for Australia’s fastest Test fifty was Bruce Yardley, who scored it off 29 balls.