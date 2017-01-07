Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

The struggling defending champions Adelaide United play host to in form Melbourne Victory tonight as they look to reel in Sydney FC at the top of the standings. Join The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for all the live scores, action and highlights.

Victory are on a four-game winning streak coming into this one and look to be the only credible threat to the rampant Sydney FC machine. They rolled over a hapless Newcastle Jets side last week, netting four goals to two in a highly entertaining affair.

Albanian Besart Berisha has also broken the A-League’s all-time leading goal scorer record, surpassing fellow Victory legend Archie Thompson’s previous mark of 90 goals.

Adelaide, on the other hand, have had a shocking time of their title defence this season, sitting at the bottom of the barrel with just one win to their name. They sit three points behind the Central Coast Mariners, having struggled with inconsistencies, poor defence and a severe lack of execution in front of goal.

They ground their way to a hard-fought draw last week against Wellington Pheonix holding out a relentless Nix attack in a gritty goalless stalemate.

The pressure has been stacked onto United coach Guille Amore who needs results with his job on the line less than a year after taking the Reds to a maiden A-League championship.

These two sides have already met once this season, also in Adelaide, where the Victory snapped an eight-game losing streak at the venue with a crucial 2-1 win.

Adelaide problems in front of goal have been a key factor in their downfall this season, scoring just 10 goals from 13 games, the worst record in the league.

They have been held to two consecutive clean sheets in the last two weeks and risk going three games in a row without scoring, which would be a new record for the club.

Team News

United will welcome back Marcelo Carrusca after one week off with injury to bolster the struggling line-up, while Ben Warland has also been added to an extended match day squad.

There were signs that Lacopo La Rocca might make an early return from injury, but he is expected to return next week from his hip injury.

For the Victory, Coach Kevin Muscat will also bring an extended squad into the game with the additions of Mitch Austin and Rashid Mahazi.

Prediction

Melbourne Victory are the team to beat at the moment and it is hard to see an Adelaide side that is in dire straights stop the navy hot streak.

Despite it being on the road, Melbourne might be looking at another big scoreline this week.

Victory to win 4-1.

