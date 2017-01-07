Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores

The Brisbane Roar are looking to add another win to their record when they take on the Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 5:35pm (AEDT).

Sydney FC are the clear top team in the league right now, standing undefeated at the top with a significant break on the rest of the competition.

But there is a trio of teams below them in spots two through four who are continuing to put on the pressure, ready to pounce when or if the Sky Blues should falter.

The three teams in the mix here are Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City, and currently in fourth, the Brisbane Roar – so they will know they need to keep winning to stay in the hunt for an unlikely shot at top place.

Despite being a top four team, the Roar have kicked only 16 goals so far this season, less than all bar the bottom three sides in the league – however they’ve only conceded 14, equal-second with the Victory behind Sydney’s incredible record of only five let through.

The Jets, on the other hand, are a lowly seventh, hanging just on the fringe of the top six, and if they could get a win here today it would be a big boost to them in the standings.

Even a draw would be enough to leapfrog the Western Sydney Wanderers into sixth place, as both clubs would then have 14 points to their names, and the Jets a better goal difference.

The Roar haven’t won in their last two matches coming into this, having drawn with the Wanderers and lost to Sydney FC last week. The same goes for the Jets, their most recent results being a loss to Melbourne Victory and a draw with Wellington Phoenix.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 5:35pm (AEDT).