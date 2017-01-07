German Lisicki forced out of Aussie Open

Melbourne Sabine Lisicki will miss the Australian Open due to a longstanding shoulder injury, the 92nd-ranked German has confirmed.

Lisicki, a Wimbledon finalist in 2013, achieved her best Melbourne showing in 2012, reaching the fourth round.

“After playing one of my favourite tournaments 8 years in a row, I won’t be able to compete at the Australian Open this year,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will miss being down under a lot.

“At the moment I have to take care of my shoulder injury. I’m determined to get back to full strength on the court. I appreciate all the love and support from my fans.”

Lisicki’s absence will also affect organisers at next week’s Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, where the German was to have participated in the first women’s matches held at the pre-grand slam exhibition in almost two-and-a-half decades.

Lisicki was to have played along with Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and Romanian Sorana Cirstea.