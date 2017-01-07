Hazlewood happy to rest, rebuild strength

Josh Hazlewood is embracing the prospect of a well-earned rest later this month, with Australia’s star paceman desperate to make an impact in India.

Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have traditionally struggled to hide their unease about being forced to miss games, as was the case last October when they skipped an ODI tour of South Africa that Australia lost 5-0.

However, the quicks have recently enjoyed a greater say in the discussion about how to best manage their workloads.

That includes the decision, confirmed by coach Darren Lehmann on Friday, to sit out part of an upcoming five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Hazlewood is naturally keen to make himself available for every match Australia plays, preferring rhythm over rest.

But after sending down 260.5 overs throughout six home Tests this summer, the right-armer knows he must rebuild his fitness and strength before a four-Test tour of India starts in February.

“There’s definitely an opportunity there for Mitchell and myself to miss a game and try and get that recovery back up,” Hazlewood said.

“Probably strength is the main thing, you lose that over the last few months playing so much cricket. If we can get that back and get fit for India (that will be valuable).

“There’s a lot of cricket to come yet (this summer), we’ll probably pick and choose our times that we can have a rest here and there. Whether it’s missing one or two games of a series, depending on how we’re feeling and how much we’ve bowled.”

Recent rain in Sydney has stalled Australia’s push for victory in the third Test against Pakistan but also created an unwanted headache for Hazlewood and Starc.

The quicks had an extended chat with umpires at the end of play on day four, when the tourists finished 1-55 after being set a target of 465.

“Just to try and come up with a solution for the crease area and the run-ups … there’s quite big holes from the wet ground and the crease as well, being a day-five wicket,” Hazlewood explained.

“If we can get that as safe and stable as we can tomorrow that’d be (good), working with the ground staff and the umpires to get that as best as we can.”