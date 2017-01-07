Karolina Pliskova vs Alize Cornet: Brisbane International women’s final live scores, blog

Alize Cornet will have a challenge on her hands when she takes on world No.6 Karolina Pliskova. Can she find her way to her first title of 2017? Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

Currently ranked 6th on the WTA Tour, Karolina Pliskova is a hard court specialist and will be hoping she can get 2017 off to a good start with a title at Brisbane.

The Czech has had a strong campaign so far, dropping just one set all tournament.

She started off with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Yulia Putintseva before disposing of American qualifier Asia Muhammad in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

It booked her through to the quarterfinals where she fended off an early scare from Roberta Vinci to go through to the semis 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Then Pliskova dished out against Elina Svitolina, who was tired after defeating world No.1 Angelique Kerber in straight sets, breezing through to the final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory off the back of some solid play at the baseline and strong serving.

It follows what was a good end to the year for Pliskova, leading the Czech Republic to a Fed Cup win over France and nearly winning her way through to the semifinals of the WTA Championships. The 24-year-old has won six of her last ten matches.

Alize Cornet has had a different run to the final than her opponent.

The world No.41 gained qualification through to the final after Garbine Muguruza after going up 4-1 in the first set.

It comes after she shocked world No.5 Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 7-5 having defeated Elena Vesnina 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 and Christina McHale 6-2, 6-1 in the opening two rounds.

If Cornet is to cause another major upset and claim her sixth career title, and first since Hobart last year, she will need to use her aggressive baseline style to defend Pliskova’s strong service game.

She may find trouble on service, having struggled with serving in the past, particularly on first serves. This could prove to be her biggest downfall, especially given Pliskova has been so strong off the baseline throughout the Brisbane International.

Cornet has won their only meeting coming in 2013 at Guangzhou. The 26-year old cruised through to a 7-6, 6-0 straight sets win on hard court.

Prediction

Karolina Pliskova will breeze past Cornet to claim the Brisbane International title.

Pliskova in straight sets.

Join The Roar from 8pm (AEDT) for live coverage, and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.