Kei Nishikori vs Stan Wawrinka: Brisbane International semi-final tennis live scores, blog

In what should be an epic battle for a spot in the Brisbane International final, the ever consistent Kei Nishikori takes on Stan Wawrinka who has plenty to work on after scrapping through yesterday. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the first men’s semi-final from around 2pm (AEDT).
With both players ranked in the top five, we should in for some high-quality tennis this afternoon, but there are still questions needed to be answered.
Given they both received a bye through the first round, the sample space to judge them on is a little small at the moment, but neither will be overly impressed with how they have come through to the semi-final.
Nishikori started his tournament against American qualifier Jared Donaldson and looked out of sorts during the first set which he dropped.
Eventually, the world No.5 turned things around to pick up the win, but there was plenty to work on.
His second round match against young Australian Jordan Thompson though was much stronger as he completed a 6-1, 6-1 demolition, yet there the questions haven’t been answered because Thompson simply didn’t play well enough to test him out.
The world No.4 Wawrinka, on the other hand looked much better in his first round match than he did in the second after being taken to three sets by youngster Kyle Edmund.
After blowing past Viktor Troicki without raising an effort, Edmund proved himself to be a much tougher competitor as Wawrinka struggled with his serve and timing shots, whether backhand or forehand.
He lost a lot of silly points, particularly in the first set when he just couldn’t hit anything with any fluency or rhythm.
Wawrinka got frustrated in his own game quite easily yesterday and even though he bounced back to take the third set quite convincingly, he still didn’t play fantastically.
It’s the inconsistency of both players that has been on display throughout the tournament – this being their first of the season – that could well decide which way this match goes.
Either player will jump over a spell of poor play from their opposition, and it could well burst this game open.
Prediction
Nishikori looked to be in the better form of the pair yesterday, but Wawrinka is very good at the back end of tournaments and his backhand won’t be off two days in a row like it was yesterday.
It’ll be a good match this, but Wawrinka should get it done.
Wawrinka in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this Brisbane International men’s semi-final between two of the best players in the world from around 2pm (AEDT) or following the completion of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson vs Daniel Nestor and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.
Follow Scott on Twitter @sk_pryde
3:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:16pm | ! Report
Wawrinka too good at the net there. He has Nishikori defending and he tries to lob, but can’t get it over with Wawrinka eventually putting the overhead away for the winner.
Nishikori 7 1 – 30
Wawrinka 6 0 – 40
3:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:16pm | ! Report
Wawrinka with a fault this time before Nishikori attacks the second serve and plays a lovely backhand from well inside the baseline down the line.
Nishikori 7 1 – 30
Wawrinka 6 0 – 30
3:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:15pm | ! Report
Better from Wawrinka again. Good second serve and then a strong backhand picks the point up.
Nishikori 7 1 – 15
Wawrinka 6 0 – 30
3:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:14pm | ! Report
Wawrinka with a double fault here.
Nishikori 7 1 – 15
Wawrinka 6 0 – 15
3:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:14pm | ! Report
Better from Wawrinka on his own serve, getting Nishikori running from side to side and he puts a forehand into the net.
Nishikori 7 1 – 0
Wawrinka 6 0 – 15
3:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:13pm | ! Report
Nishikori with a very strong hold here and Wawrinka looks flat right now. Sends a forehand long to finish it off.
Nishikori 7 1 –
Wawrinka 6 0 –
3:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Nishikori goes wider and wider here with his forehands before Wawrinka puts a backhand into the net.
Nishikori 7 0 – 40
Wawrinka 6 0 – 15
3:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Wawrinka just struggling a little bit here. Slow second serve and Wawrinka puts a forehand into the net.
Nishikori 7 0 – 30
Wawrinka 6 0 – 15
3:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:11pm | ! Report
Now Nishikori comes to the net and sends a backhand long.
Nishikori 7 0 – 15
Wawrinka 6 0 – 15
3:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:11pm | ! Report
Away we go for the second set and Nishikori starts with a fault before Wawrinka returns a forehand long.
Nishikori 7 0 – 15
Wawrinka 6 0 – 0
3:08pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:08pm | ! Report
END 1ST SET, Nishikori 1 – Wawrinka 0
Well, right on the hour mark for the first set here and Nishikori comes up with a fault before Wawrinka returns one well but then sends a running forehand wide.
Nishikori controlled that tie-breaker with absolute dominance and takes the first set.
Kei Nishikori 7 0 –
Stan Wawrinka 6 0 –