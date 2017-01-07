Lehmann ready to drop 184-run Renshaw

Matt Renshaw’s place in the Australian Test side still isn’t secure, coach Darren Lehmann says, despite his 184-run knock earlier this week at the SCG.

As the nation turns one eye towards the upcoming tour of India, rumours continue to go around that Renshaw may miss out on a spot in the side despite his impressive form since debuting in Adelaide.

Shaun Marsh appears the likely replacement if Australia does opt to leave Renshaw in the change rooms, given his more proven form under the conditions in India.

Ironically, Lehmann used Marsh as an example of a player who has put together a big total for the side only to be dropped regardless.

“It’s hard to leave a bloke who made 180 out of the side, but we’ve done it before with Shaun Marsh,” Lehmann said.

That occasion came in 2015 when Marsh recorded his 182 against a lacklustre West Indies side in Hobart, but still had to make way for Usman Khawaja when he returned for the next Test.

“Renshaw made 184, played really well and showed he can up the ante when he needs to. So that’s going to be a really difficult call. He’s a good young kid and you’re trying to give him as much experience as you can,” said Lehmann.

“We’ll wait until we get the touring squad, see what it looks like and then make a plan from there. The only way you get better is by playing so that’s the challenge with weighing up the balance to the side with India.”

Glenn Maxwell is another name that has been spoken about a lot, not as a replacement for Renshaw but as a possible answer for Australia’s big question of who to play at No.6.

“He’ll certainly come under consideration for India,” Lehmann said of Maxwell.

“We know he plays spin bowling well and offers that extra dimension as a gun fielder.

“We want to see him make runs and he’s had a reasonable start to the BBL. That’s a challenge for him to keep that going and hopefully in the one day squad as well.”