Lynnsanity coming to the ODI squad, Bailey, Finch dumped

Chris Lynn has been rewarded for his jaw-dropping Big Bash League form with inclusion in the Australian ODI squad to play Pakistan in a five-match series start Friday 13 January.

Usman Khawaja has also been recalled to the squad, while Billy Stanlake is the third change from the squad that played New Zealand across three matches in December 2016.

“We believe this squad is an exciting combination that covers all bases for us over the course of the five matches against Pakistan,” said selector Trevor Hohns.

“Billy Stanlake is an exciting prospect who bowls with genuine pace and is a player who has made a terrific return to action for the Adelaide Strikers in the KFC Big Bash League after a lengthy time out through injury. Billy himself and the medical staff involved in his recovery have done a great job, he’s back playing again and playing well and we believe that now is the right time to give him a chance to stretch himself.

“Chris Lynn is in superb form for the Brisbane Heat and although that is a different form of the game we believe it is right that we give him the chance to show whether he can convert his wonderful ball-striking ability to ODIs.

“Usman Khawaja has been in excellent touch throughout this Test summer, is able to bat anywhere in the top order and deserves another chance to demonstrate his ODI credentials.”

George Bailey and Aaron Finch are the unfortunate players to make way, and at 34 and 30 will only have more and more questions asked about the future of their international careers.

Hilton Cartwright will also miss despite making his Test debut for Australia at the SCG this week.

“Both George Bailey and Aaron Finch have been prominent players in the ODI squad over the past few years but both of them have missed out on places in this squad.

“George has scored one fifty in his past 10 ODIs and, while his form has not been disastrous, it has not been to his usual standard so we have decided to look at younger players in the middle order in this instance.

“Aaron, across the past four series in the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Chappell-Hadlee Series, has scored four fifties in his last 18 innings. I have spoken to both players and they understand our perspective as selectors.

“Hilton Cartwright is unlucky to miss out having been included in the previous squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Series but we believe we are well-served with all-round options, with Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner and Travis Head.”

Australia’s 14-man ODI squad

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake.

Australia vs Pakistan 5-match ODI series

Match 1 – Friday January 13, 2:20pm at the Gabba

Match 2 – Sunday January 15, 2:20pm at the MCG

Match 3 – Thursday January 19, 2:20pm at the WACA

Match 4 – Sunday January 22, 2:20pm at the SCG

Match 5 – Thursday January 26, 2:20pm at Adelaide Oval

All times are AEDT.