Neil Kilkenny is City’s deep-lying maestro

Western Sydney are a team riddled with tactical idiosyncrasies.

Their attack is stacked with talent, but three-quarters of it drifts inward, into the middle.

Obviously Jaushua Sotirio, who began last night’s match against Melbourne City as the nominal central striker, operates at the tip of the attack, but Nico Martinez and Jumpei Kusukami – the token wide players – also veer lazily inside, into the thick, fertile air of the central corridor.

Mitch Nichols makes lovely oblique runs to offset this, and it can all whirr wonderfully when the Wanderers are in the mood. But what it doesn’t do – at least one of the things it doesn’t do – is allow for any defensive support for the Wanderers fullbacks.

Kusukami and Martinez are not particularly run-heavy, and as they vacate the wings, it leaves Jack Clisby and Brendan Hamill exposed.

Melbourne City, 1-0 victors over the Wanderers last night, are a team whose fullbacks make confident, potent strides into the final third, with both Ivan Franjic and Josh Rose very good at timing their runs.

They both have wingers ahead of them – Franjic in particular does, with Kamau in front of him – who are entirely comfortable sticking hard to the sideline, stretching the play. When a team like City encounters a system like that employed by Western Sydney, all they need to do is lock and load their wide threats, and release them on the desperate wretches, soon to be swamped, who have to marshal them.

But – and it’s a big but – City also require a player to activate these threats. Sudden, accurate long passes from what seem like disconnected areas of the pitch are the ideal way to apply rapid, devastating pressure on isolated fullbacks, but it’s rare to have a player capable of playing such passes.

Deep-lying creators are a valuable commodity, and City have one in Neil Kilkenny. His long-range work in this match was exemplary, a prototypical regista performance in the first half.

I say the first half because the match, in as much as it can be viewed as a meaty tactical contest, was over – or at least hugely altered – as the second half began. City retreated, oddly, into their shells, comfortable with their lead and dawdling in that worrying way of theirs when the points aren’t quite won.

Western Sydney were so starved of the ball, until their hopeful surge as the embers of the match were dying out, and their numerical disadvantage – courtesy of a downright idiotic elbow from Artiz Borda on Bruno Fornaroli – hindered them badly in the stifling heat.

But Kilkenny sparkled through the opening period, sitting and spraying from the deep midfield. He is no stranger to dropping into what is essentially a centre-back’s position, and he did so at times again here, with the express intention of using the extra time and space that a deeper position allows to hit accurate passes, inside-to-out, from well within his own half.

He successfully made eight of them in the first half, failing to find a distant target just once with a ball of this kind. City enjoyed two-thirds of possession overall, with Western Sydney forced to defend for huge stretches.

City, however, made 31 more long passes than the Wanderers, and a disproportionate amount of them came from Kilkenny, and were aimed at his wingers or fullbacks. His first half passing map painted a huge V on the pitch, and, unsurprisingly, aligned perfectly with the heat maps of the City wide players, Kamau, Rose, Colazo and Franjic.

There were moments in the match when, following a stretch of patient City possession, it looked as though patience had turned into ponderousness, with the ball shuffled back to the centre circle. But then, in a flash, Kilkenny would bypass the red and black banks of four in front of him, spearing out a pass to someone on the wing.

A scorching Rose cross in the second half was made possible by exactly this type of pass, and really should have been met with a willing patch of forehead. The Wanderers could only really afford to press hard when the City possession made significant inroads into their half – with the exception of Nichols, a quite incredible, indefatigable presser of defenders – and so Kilkenny could pick his passes under no pressure, particularly as the match dragged on.

Questions have been asked about how this City team will kick on into the second half of the campaign now that John van’t Schip has departed. The fluid defensive system Van’t Schip devised this season – one that has been questioned lately – of which Kilkenny is a crucial part was absent here, freeing Kilkenny slightly.

Of the 12 midfielders in the A-League whose average pass length exceeds 20 metres, Kilkenny holds the second highest rate of accuracy, second only to Central Coast’s Jake McGing. It is no coincidence that Melbourne City achieved season highs in crossing in this, both attempted and completed, because constant promising situations were enabled by Kilkenny’s distribution.

He is an excellent deep-lying playmaker, and though his team did not play particularly well in this match, they ended a winless run in the league that stretched back to November. City want to get their season back into gear, and Kilkenny has all the passing tools to do this.