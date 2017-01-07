Nishikori stuns Wawrinka in Brisbane semis

Japan’s world No.5 Kei Nishikori has beaten US Open champion Stan Wawrinka to win through to the Brisbane International men’s final.

Third seed Nishikori on Saturday ousted Swiss world No.4 Wawrinka 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in just over 90 minutes in their semi-final at Pat Rafter Arena.

Nishikori will on Sunday play the winner of the other semi-final between top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic of Canada and Bulgaria’s world No.17 Grigor Dimitrov.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Nishikori levelled his career head-to-head with second seed Wawrinka at 4-4.

But former US Open runner-up Nishikori has now won three of their last four meetings in the last five months.

Wawrinka complained of a left foot problem leading 5-4 in the first set and received court-side treatment after the next game.

Nishikori, 27, then took charge in the opening tiebreaker, winning five of the final six points to claim the first set in an hour.

The pair began the second set exchanging breaks before Nishikori again got the jump in the seventh game and didn’t look back.

Nishikori has moved through to his first Brisbane tournament decider despite featuring in the semi-finals for the fourth time in 2017.

Wawrinka made the semi-finals on his Brisbane debut.