Pliskova cruises to Brisbane title win

Third seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova has claimed her maiden Brisbane International women’s title.

The world No.6 routed unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-0 6-3 in just over an hour at Pat Rafter Arena on Saturday night.

Pliskova became the second Czech – and first since Petra Kvitova in 2011 – to lift the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Cup as women’s champion.

Cornet had no answer for Pliskova’s firepower from the outset – the first set lasted just 18 minutes.

In the end, Pliskova hit 30 winners to Cornet’s 10 and sent down seven aces to her opponent’s one to clinch her seventh career title.

The 24-year-old Pliskova has picked up where she left off in 2016.

Last year she had a breakout season, making her maiden grand slam final at the US Open and featuring in the Czech Republic’s third straight Fed Cup triumph.

She will return to a career high world No.5 ahead of the Australian Open thanks to the Brisbane win, which also earned her a AU$262,396 cheque.

Pliskova only dropped one set in the entire tournament, in her quarter-final win over eighth seed Roberta Vinci of Italy.

She levelled her head-to-head record against world No.41 Cornet at 1-1.

Cornet, 26, was the lowest ranked female finalist in Brisbane’s history.

The former world No.11 cruised into the tournament decider after French Open champion Garbine Muguruza pulled out of their semi-final with a thigh complaint.