Replacing injured Test cricketers is just not cricket

Cricket Australia’s CEO James Sutherland’s suggestion injured cricketers in a Test should be replaced has merit, but it’s fraught with danger.

This Test at the SCG against Pakistan is a perfect example

Australia’s opening batsman Matt Renshaw has copped two severe blows to the helmet, either one could have ruled him out of the Test with concussion.

The two hits left him understandably nauseous with a thumping headache, and he’s rightfully been ruled out of the Test.

If the suggested rule was operative, Jackson Bird would be the replacement. He’s already been on field for a sick keeper Matt Wade, where Peter Handscomb took over the gloves and Bird became the 11th man, taking two catches in the deep.

But if he was the one to replace Renshaw today as a participant that would dramatically change the Australian side, with a frontline bowler replacing a pure batsman, especially as Australia is seeking a whitewash series win.

The attack would have six front-line bowlers instead of the originally selected five – with four pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Hilton Cartwright, and Bird, plus spinners Nathan Lyon, and Steve O’Keefe.

The whole dynamics of the Australian attack would be changed for the better thanks to Renshaw’s concussion – and that’s not cricket.

To be fair, any replacement must be a similar player – batsman for batsman, bowler for bowler if the replacement is to be active, and not just field.

As for Sutherland’s second suggestion that any injured player, over and above concussion, be replaceable, that is not on.

If ever a suggestion was open to abuse, that’s it.

Having said that, even Sutherland’s original suggestion will have trouble being accepted by the blinkered ICC which hasn’t even budged on any decision of head injuries, two years after the tragic death of Phil Hughes.

But Sutherland did make a cracking good decision yesterday that today’s fifth and final day at the SCG will be open to the public for a gold coin admission with all proceeds being donated to the McGrath Foundation.

The offer is not only brilliant, but it couldn’t be better timed for a Saturday.

At last call the Foundation was $365,000 better off for this Test, but still $25,000 shy of the target.

A 30,000 crowd today, weather permitting, will see that target covered and well in surplus, which is exactly what the Foundation deserves in its work in funding carers around Australia for breast cancer sufferers.