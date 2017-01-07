Selecting Peter Handscomb to be our keeper would be asking too much

Yesterday Peter Handscomb did a sterling job in deputising for an unwell Matthew Wade, so much so there have been calls for him to take the gloves full-time and, what’s more, as soon as the tour of India.

This is what has been suggested by former Test batsman Marcus North on social media and it has already sparked debate.

However, while his glovework on the third day of the third Test against Pakistan showed his prized versatility as a cricketer, it may be that calls for Handscomb to take the gloves on a permanent basis are somewhat premature.

Further still, such a move may compromise other aspects of his game which have brought such value to the Australian team since he made his debut in Adelaide earlier this summer.

Handscomb has made a dream start to his Test career. By scoring his second Test hundred on Wednesday, Handscomb took his batting average to an incredible 89.75 from just six innings at the crease. With his unique technique, he has conquered all before him and his deft footwork against the spinners seems to suggest he will be more than prepared for the examination that awaits in India.

It is an unenviable start by anyone’s reckoning, but like any world class batsman, the tough times will inevitably come and when they do he will need a clear mind to concentrate on the primary role for which he was originally selected, as a middle-order batsman for his country. To hand him the gloves when he does not keep full-time for his state would likely only crowd his mind to the detriment of the formidable record he is building as a batsman.

Combine this with his proficiency in the field and his innate game sense, these reasons alone put forward a compelling case why the Victorian should not be Australia’s number one choice as wicket-keeper.

There is also the prospect that sometime in the future Handscomb may be Australia’s next captain, as speculated by Michael Hussey in a media interview for Fox Sports. Although it is still very early days, the way he carries himself on and off the field does point to a possible future as Australian captain.

This leadership potential has already been identified by Victorian selectors who, earlier in the season, selected Handscomb to captain his state in the Matador Cup in the absence of Matthew Wade. He also captained Victoria in their last Sheffield match in Tasmania and previously has captained Australia A.

Australian selectors are notoriously reluctant to select wicket-keepers as the long-term captain of their country, but they are often the first choice as the loyal deputy, as was seen with the examples of Adam Gilchrist, Brad Haddin and Ian Healy. It has been long argued that the wicket-keeper already has enough on his plate having to stand behind the stumps for 90 overs, and with the added expectation of being a legitimate batsman as well, the modern keeper is asked to do a lot.

Although the likes of AB De Villiers and Kumar Sangakarra have batted in the top six and kept during Test matches, there is an argument to say that the added responsibility of keeping did at times blunt the brilliance of such players with the bat.

Add to this the herculean task facing a part-time keeper honing his craft at Test level on subcontinental pitches with all the challenges those conditions pose and it seems more of a burden than an exciting opportunity for Handscomb at this point in his career.

If it is the case that the Australian selectors are yet again thinking about replacing Matthew Wade, surely Peter Nevill must first be considered. Nevill responded to his omission from the Test team in the best style possible in late November, scoring 179 not out for New South Wales in their Shield clash against Tasmania in Hobart. During that innings, he showed the class he has as someone who can provide valuable runs in the lower to middle-order.

His 17 Test matches to date suggest that it is not his wicket-keeping that is creating doubts in the minds of selectors with Nevill taking 61 catches from 23 innings behind the stumps.

Nevill also has an impressive first-class record with 251 catches and 14 stumpings from 81 matches played. However, the record of West Australian Sam Whiteman somewhat rivals those numbers.

Whiteman has played 50 first-class matches and has taken a phenomenal 163 catches and six stumpings. That is an average of over three catches every match. For games played in the Sheffield Shield, Whiteman has 145 dismissals to his name since making his debut as an opening batsman, proving he is no slouch with the bat either. In comparison, Handscomb has limited experience as a wicket-keeper at first class level and the contrast is stark.

Peter Handscomb shows all the signs that he is set for a long and prosperous career in the baggy green and it would be a shame if that was jeopardised by expecting him to play every role in the team.