Warner hits second-fastest Test fifty

David Warner continues to re-write the record books, this time blasting the second-fastest half-century in Test cricket history during Australia’s third showdown with Pakistan at the SCG.

Warner smashed three sixes and seven fours on Friday in a 23-ball half-century, an Australian record, falling two balls shy of beating Misbah-ul-Huq’s world record set in 2014.

It led to Australia declaring at 2-241, a total achieved at a run rate of 7.53 – a record in a Test innings of 100-plus runs.

“To get those runs as quickly as possible and do some pretty unselfish batting, and bat for the team and get us into that position (was impressive),” paceman Josh Hazlewood said of Warner.

Warner’s latest achievement comes after becoming just the fifth batsman in Test history to hit a century before lunch in his first-innings knock at the SCG.

The Australian vice-captain showed his intent from the first ball on Friday, whacking Imran Khan over midwicket as the hosts looked to build on their 223-run first-innings lead.

Not even a new opening partner in Usman Khawaja could slow down the 30-year-old slogger, belting injured spinner Yasir Shah for two sixes and two boundaries from four consecutive balls.

Historians were reaching for the record books, and Warner appeared on track to threaten Brendon McCullum’s record for fastest century in 54 balls.

However, he was eventually bowled for 55 trying to slog Wahab Riaz, bringing a collective moan from the modest day-four crowd at SCG.

He has 312 runs off just 265 balls from his past three innings.

The previous record holder for Australia’s fastest Test 50 was Bruce Yardley, who scored it off 29 balls.