Wehrlein to head to Sauber in 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, Pascal Wehrlein is leaving the Manor Mercedes Formula One Team to join Sauber for 2017.

The Mercedes junior driver Pascal Wehrlein is yet to confirm his departure, but reputable sources have told motorsport.com that a move is certainly on the cards.

So with that said, let’s weigh up the pros and cons from everyone and their different perspectives.

First up, how do both teams see this deal?

Manor’s going to be sad to see the promising driver of Wehrlein leave them, especially to join rival team Sauber, but I think they would’ve known that his days at Manor were numbered.

As for Sauber, I’m sure they would be delighted to have young wehrlein join their team, but they would surely know that he won’t be at the team for very long if his performances from 2016 carry over to 2017.

Second, let’s have a look from the perspective of the man in question, Pascal Wehrlein.

Pascal will see this as an escape from Manor, the currently weakest team in the grid. Whether it will impact his relationship with Mercedes as one of their promising junior drivers is still to be determined.

I think Pascal would be happy to be at Sauber, it’s a team that’s created many great drivers such as Felipe Massa, Kimi Raikkonen, and Giancarlo Fisichella.

As well as its strong record of drivers, the team has much more experience in Formula One than Manor, and could be a much better fit for the rising star that is Wehrline.

From my point of view, there isn’t necessarily a large downside or upside for Wehrlein in this deal, unless this move to a non-Mercedes powered team hurts his relationship in Mercedes’ junior driver program which could play a crucial part in Wehrlein’ career path.