Australia unsure when to rest Hazlewood, Starc

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood might have to wait a little bit longer for the rest they’re owed after playing all six Tests this summer.

Coach Darren Lehmann confirmed during the final Test of the summer that Starc and Hazlewood would skip part of the upcoming five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Starc and Hazlewood have both carried an immense burden in recent months, especially in the three-Test series against Pakistan.

The new-ball pairing delivered a total of almost 300 overs against Misbah-ul-Haq’s side. Both pacemen have never bowled so much in a Test series before.

That is the reason they have been asked to sit out some of the upcoming 50-over action ahead of a crucial four-Test tour of India.

The timing and length of that break is yet to be decided, with Starc and Hazlewood included in a 14-man squad named on Saturday. The series starts in Brisbane on Friday.

“They”ve had six Test matches on the trot so we’ll sum that up in the next day or two,” Lehmann said.

“For those guys it’s more a case of making sure we see how they pull up. They’ll play during the one-day series, no doubt about, that it’s just about how many games.

“(It also) depends on conditions really. The Gabba’s got some pace and bounce, so we’ll definitely have three quicks there and maybe in Perth.”

Starc was proud of the fact he and Hazlewood played in Sydney despite the short turnaround after the Boxing Day Test.

“It’s a Test match for Australia so you find a way to get up,” Starc told the Nine Network.

“It’s pretty hard work sometimes on some of these wickets, but you have to find a way.

“It’s a pretty good effort for us to get through the six Test matches together.

“Josh has taken a heap of wickets. He’s been phenomenal for us and allowed me to bowl as fast as I can at the other end and be aggressive.”

Starc was limping on day five of the third Test but remained on the field and skipper Steve Smith suggested he was fine.

Lehmann and selectors won’t want to overwork oft-injured tearaway Pat Cummins, who returned from a lay-off of almost 15 months earlier this summer.

Cummins is set to spearhead the attack in the absence of Starc and Hazlewood, with bolter Billy Stanlake the other paceman included in the ODI squad.