Australian national cycling championships: Men’s road race live updates, blog

With Jack Bobridge retired, there will be a new men’s road race champion crowned at the Australian cycling championships, with Simon Gerrans leading a strong field on the 183.6km race around Ballarat on 18 laps of a 10.2km course. Join The Roar for live coverage from 12:45pm (AEDT).
The national championships sees the Australian riders in the professional peloton get their season underway, and the rebranded Orica-Scott team should come up trumps.
They are able to name a full team of riders who sit in the pro peloton, with Gerrans again expected to be the man leading their chase to wear the green and gold for the upcoming season.
Gerrans might be the first-choice plan for Orica, but there are other riders in the team with eyes on the prize, namely Caleb Ewan, who has been in good form during the bay criteriums.
The questions for Ewan is whether riding the hill on course 18 times will become too much for him, and can other riders break up the peloton.
If Ewan can stay in the front group though, he should be the fastest rider on the road.
One of the teams looking to split things up and get breakaways rolling from the get-go will be Dimension Data, who come in with a three-pronged assault, led by the recently signed Lachlan Morton, along with Nathan Haas and Ben O’Connor.
Jay McCarthy, who will be a lone ranger on course for the newly formed Bora-Hansgrohe squad, could throw up a surprise if he manages to stay with the front group.
Others in with a shout – whether through a breakaway effort like Bobridge last year or out of the group towards the end of the race – include Cameron and Travis Meyer, Zakkari Dempster, Adam Hansen, Lachlan Norris and Neil Van der Ploeg, who will lead the largest team in the race – IsoWhey Sports Swiss Wellness, formerly Avanti.
Prediction
It’s going to be hard to stop the Orica-Scott train, who will be keen to make up for a not-so-brilliant 2016 campaign.
If Orica don’t get the win, then watch for Adam Hansen or the ultra-aggressive Nathan Haas or Lachlan Morton from Dimension-Data. Cameron Meyer is another rider who could throw something surprising up on the day.
Realistically though, it’s hard to see anyone beating Gerrans.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 Australian national championships road race from 12:45pm (AEDT)
1:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:59pm | ! Report
Sounds like there is a lot of movement out on the road with the peloton right on the breakaway at the moment.
1:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:56pm | ! Report
The final sprint was a real game of cat and mouse for the women. Under 1km to go and Garfooot sitting in front of Spratt, who isn’t willing to come through, just checking over the shoulder to ensure Kennedy wasn’t coming through.
Garfoot was just too strong as she got it going and takes the green and gold ahead of her teammate Spratt. Big sprint from Garfoot who completed the time-trial road race double.
Men’s road race live coverage should be just around the corner.
1:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:52pm | ! Report
The women’s road race highlights are coming to an end here. Just over 2km to go with the Orica-Scott duo of Katrin Garfoot and Amanda Spratt heading to a 2-up spring. Lucie Kennedy somewhere in the middle of them and a chase group.
1:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:51pm | ! Report
1:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:51pm | ! Report
Times are a little bit all over the place at the moment. Calvin Watson now chasing on his own about 14 seconds behind with the peloton inside half a minute.
1:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:48pm | ! Report
Full race situation update
There are 130km to go now in the men’s race and a 10 man group has established themselves out in front – they are:
Miles Scotson, Sean Lake, Anthony Giacoppo, Luke Durbridge, Lachlan Morton, Brodie Talbot, Jai Crawford, Neil van der Ploeg, Lachlan Norris and Mitchell Docker
A chase group of four also exists, but barely – just ahead of the peloton.
Jay McCarthy, Damien Howson, Adam Hansen, Sam Crome
The peloton sits about a minute and 10 seconds back.
1:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 1:41pm | ! Report