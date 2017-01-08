Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC: A-League live scores, blog

The Central Coast Mariners will look to continue their good start to the year when top of the table Sydney FC come to visit. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5pm (AEDT).

Paul Okon’s side will come into this game with a lot of confidence on the back of a 2-2 draw with Melbourne City on New Year’s Eve.

It was easily the best performance of the season for the Mariners who in fact could have had all three points if Roy O’Donovan didn’t miss a sitter.

Sydney FC who set a record last week for the best start to an A-League season with now 13 games unbeaten after an easy 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar last week.

The defence continues to be rock solid with another clean sheet. They have now only conceded five goals this season which is just crazy numbers – the next best in the league being Melbourne Victory and the Brisbane Roar having conceded fourteen each.

The Mariners on the other hand have two wins, four draws and seven losses from their season to date to sit just one rung from the very bottom. They’ve coughed up 28 goals so far this season, and scored only half that.

Storm Roux should return to the Central Coast side this week after missing with a shoulder injury but apart from that the lineup should be unchanged after such a good performance last week.

On the other hand the Sky Blues will be without skipper Alex Brosque who is suspended and reliable defender Matt Jurman is off to Korea.

Graham Arnold will have some thinking to do as to who will replace both of those pivotal players this week.

Prediction

Even missing a couple of key players its almost impossible to tip against Sydney this season and will continue on their merry ways with another comfortable victory this week.

3-0 Sydney FC

