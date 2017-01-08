CEO Sutherland’s son earns CA XI selection

Quiney cops it right in the middle stump

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland’s talented 17-year-old son Will has earned selection to face Pakistan in a CA XI squad.

Sutherland was named on Sunday in a youthful 12-man squad for Tuesday’s 50-over match at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

He impressed in the recent under-19 national championships, where he averaged 51 with the bat and took 10 wickets at 16.30 with the ball.

Sutherland and Steve Waugh’s son, Austin, also starred in a recent Big Bash League curtain-raiser at the SCG between the nation’s best up-and-coming talent.

Western Australia’s Will Bosisto will captain the inexperienced CA XI side, that also includes Victorian star Travis Dean and NSW and Sydney Sixers quick Henry Thornton who is on return from a back injury.

“This is an extremely young side, but one which showcases some of the very best talent rising through the pathways program,” CA’s national talent manager Greg Chappell said.

“We are determined to continue to stretch the best young players in Australia, to challenge themselves at the highest level possible, and this an unbelievable opportunity for these players to test their skills against an international line-up of the highest quality.”

The match is Pakistan’s only limited-overs warm-up match ahead of the five-game ODI series against Australia, starting on Friday at the Gabba.

CA XI 12-man squad: Will Bosisto (capt), Travis Dean, Cameron Green, Clint Hinchliffe, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Lloyd Pope, Will Pucovski, Sam Raphael, Jason Sangha, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton.