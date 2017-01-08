Five ideas for rugby union in Australia

World rugby is stronger than ever, but conversely Australian rugby has arguably experienced a decline in general interest and profile ever since the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

Here are some priority ideas for the ARU to consider

1. Get decent free-to-air coverage

The lack of high profile free-to-air coverage is the biggest issue in spreading the game to the wider Australian public.

Not many non rugby fans could name a wallaby beyond Israel Folau, and only because he has played both league and AFL. But how to get a free-to-air presence?

2. Reformat Super Rugby

The confusing competition set up has nothing to grow the game’s profile in Australia. Yes I know the TV money from other countries pays the bills, but this competition is killing the game in Australia.

As a priority, the Australian franchises must leave the South African conference and set up a strong competition with the Australian and New Zealand clubs only.

3. Move club competition to the summer

The Australian winter is very congested and ARU aren’t coming in first. Moving the club competition to summer allows more opportunity to get traction. The BBL has proven that the holiday period is a great time to send sport through to Aussie TV boxes.

The summer move allows Australia to align with the northern calendar. And importantly provides a winter period for blockbuster international tours such as the Lions or Bledisloe, which get much more than enough traction.

4. Higher profile Bledisloe Cup

Bleeding the Bledisloe among the Championship and moving games to Hong Kong or Japan have really diluted this once strong event.

The three games must be played back to back to back – and in once country per year alternating between Australia and New Zealand.

5. Star power

The demise of Australian rugby has coincided with the demise of household names such as George Gregan, Matt Bourke, and John Eales. Since this golden period, not many rugby players have crossed over to become household names.

The honey-badger has got some recognition but only due to his charisma rather than his playing ability. The ARU needs to organise more star power to boost the game’s profile.