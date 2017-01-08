How good are the top five in the current baggy green batting order?

Quiney cops it right in the middle stump

After five humiliating Test defeats on the trot, it took courage by the selectors to throw rookies Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb in with the tried and tested David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith.

But the punt has paid off, with the top five producing serious numbers to win each of the next four Tests.

Individually their runs, average, centuries and half-centuries in those four victories are as follows.

Warner: 414 at 59.14 – 144, 113, 55.

Renshaw: 315 at 63 – 184, 71.

Khawaja: 412 at 68.67 – 145, 97, 79*, 74.

Smith: 540 at 90 – 165*, 130, 63, 59, 59.

Handscomb: 399 at 99.75 – 110, 105, 54, 54.

All up eight centuries, and ten half-centuries – a mighty impressive effort by all concerned.

Their collective runs add up to 2080 at an average of 74.28 a wicket.

So how do the current top five compare with previous top fives over their first four Tests?

I’ve selected the three most successful Australian opening batting combinations, and the next three in the batting order in those Tests.

In chronological order:

Bobby Simpson, and Bill Lawry first opened the batting at Old Trafford in July-August 1961, followed by Neil Harvey, Norm O’Neill, and Peter Burge.

Simpson: 268 at 38.28 – 71, 51.

Lawry: 388 at 55.43 – 102, 98, 74, 57, 52.

Harvey: 173 at 24.71 – 57.

O’Neill: 289 at 41.26 – 117, 67, 56,

Burge: 309 at 51.5 – 181.

All up three centuries, and eight half-centuries.

Their collective runs add up to 1427 at 41.97.

Mark Taylor and Michael Slater began their opening partnerships at Old Trafford in June 1993, followed by David Boon, Mark Waugh, and Allan Border.

Taylor: 327 at 54.5 – 124, 111.

Slater: 370 at 61.67 – 152, 67, 58.

Boon: 504 at 100.80 – 164*, 107, 93,

Waugh: 291 at 48.5 – 99, 70, 64, 52.

Border: 365 at 73 – 200*, 93, 77.

All up six centuries and ten half-centuries.

Collectively it amounts to 1857 at 66.32.

Matt Hayden and Justin Langer first opened at the Oval in August 2001, followed by Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, and Steve Waugh.

Hayden: 352 at 70.4 – 136. 91, 68, 57.

Langer: 414 at 82.8 – 133, 104, 102, 75.

Ponting: 281 at 56.2 – 157, 62.

Mark Waugh: 269 at 53.8 – 128, 86, 75.

Steve Waugh: 227 at 56.75 – 157*, 67.

All up seven centuries and eight half-centuries.

Collectively that’s 1543 at 64.29.

At a glance comparing the four eras over their first four Tests.

The Warner-Renshaw era – averaging 74.28 a wicket.

The Taylor-Slater era – averaging 66.32.

The Hayden-Langer era – averaging 64.29.

The Simpson-Lawry era – averaging.61.97.

Individual averages?

Boon – 100.80

Hsndscomb – 99.95.

Smith – 90.00.

Langer – 82.8.

Border – 73.00.

Hayden – 70.40.

So it doesn’t matter what set of stats are used to find the most successful quintet, the current crop has been superbly successful.

Long may they reign at the top of the order.