Grigor Dimitrov vs Kei Nishikori: Brisbane International men’s final tennis live scores, blog

Grigor Dimitrov will be out to pull off another surprise in the final of the Brisbane International when he takes on world No.5 and heavy favourite, the in-form Kei Nishikori. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 8pm (AEDT).
Nishikori has long been on the next rung to the games biggest superstars, but based on the way he played against Stan Wawrinka yesterday, 2017 could be a big year for the Japanese veteran.
After getting his season off to a slow start against Jordan Donaldson, he recovered from dropping the first set to take it in three and advance to the third round where he met Jordan Thompson, smashing a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
The big battle was always going to be the semi-final effort against Wawrinka though, where he came up trumps in a straight sets demolition job.
While there are plenty of questions to be asked over Wawrinka’s game moving towards the first grand slam of the year, Nishikori’s form looked good.
He was serving at a high percentage and his groundstroke game was brilliant when compared with Wawrinka, particularly the way he was playing forehands across the court and his patience to stay in some long rallies during the first set was also excellent.
Dimitrov, on the other hand had to play in the first round, not being one of the top four seeds and picking up a bye and the world No.17 has only lost a single set out of his four matches so far.
None of the opponents Dimitrov has faced could be classified in the ‘easy beat’ category either, taking on Steven Johnson and Nicolas Mahut to get his season underway.
Dimitrov went onto drop a set against Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals, but it was a strong performance nonetheless before he came out to shock everyone and defeat defending champion Milos Raonic in a straight sets demolition.
The way he was able to handle the serve of the all-powerful Raonic was splendid to watch, and with Nishikori having a slower first serve it’s something he could pick apart here.
The pair have previously met on four occasions, with Nishikori winning each time. They have all been on the hard court, and Nishikori hadn’t dropped a set in the meetings until last time out in Toronto, where he dropped the second.
Prediction
Nishikori’s form has been splendid over the last two days and despite Dimitrov pulling off a monster upset over Raonic yesterday, it’s hard to see him going with the consistency of Nishikori over three sets.
Nishikori in three sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the men’s Brisbane International final from 8pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.
8:05pm
8:05pm
The players are making their way onto the Pat Rafter Arena now.
8:04pm
8:04pm
A reminder this match will be shown on 7TWO.
7:57pm
7:57pm
The presentations for the men’s doubles final has just ended. We shouldn’t be too far from Nishikori and Dimitrov arriving on court.
7:55pm
7:55pm
Roarers, who are you tipping to take out the 2017 Brisbane International men’s singles final?
7:55pm
7:55pm
7:54pm
7:54pm
The tournament so far: Kei Nishikori
1st Round: Bye
2nd Round: defeat Jared Donaldson 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
3rd Round: defeat Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1
4th Round: defeat Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-3
7:54pm
7:54pm
The tournament so far: Grigor Dimitrov
1st Round: Defeat Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-3
2nd Round: defeat Nicolas Mahut 6-2, 6-4
3rd Round: defeat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
4th Round: defeat Milos Raonic 7-6, 6-2
7:54pm
7:54pm
Well, this match coming up is sure to be a cracker. Nishikori vs Dimitrov to decide who is takes the Brisbane International men’s singles crown.
7:53pm
7:53pm
Tomrorow in Sydney, there are some pretty big matches on. Here are some of the best as players continue to prepare for the Australian Open next week
Arina Rodionova vs Johanna Konta (11am)
Mitch Barton vs Kyle Edmund (12pm)
Samantha Stosur vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (1:30pm)
Elina Vesnina vs CoCo Vandeweghe (2pm)
Caroline Wozniacki vs Monica Puig (3pm)
Donna Vekic vs Daria Gavrilova (5pm)
7:52pm
7:52pm
Today at the Sydney International, the main draw got underway. Here are some of the results
Nicolas Mahut defeat Tomas Bellucci 6-2, 7-6
Eugenie Bouchard defeat Shuai Zhang 7-6, 6-2
Svetlana Kuznetsova defeat Irina Begu 6-1, 6-4
7:52pm
7:52pm
Yesterday, the Hopman Cup final was played with France taking out the victory over the United States of America with a straight sets mixed doubles victory.
In Brisbane, the women’s final was won by Karolina Pliskova in a dominant straight sets performance, 6-0, 6-3 – you can check out all the action of that here: http://www.theroar.com.au/2017/01/07/karolina-pliskova-vs-alize-cornet-brisbane-international-womens-final-live-scores-blog/