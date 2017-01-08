Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Having triumphed over the Melbourne Stars in thrilling fashion earlier this week, the Sydney Thunder will be looking to continue their resurgence when they do battle with the Hobart Hurricanes tonight. Join The Roar from 7:10pm AEDT for all the live scores and analysis from what promises to be an intriguing game of cricket.

Eoin Morgan was the hero for the Thunder against the Stars with a brilliant unbeaten 71, including an ice-cool six off the last ball to win the game, but with the Englishman hopping on a plane the day after to join his country’s ODI squad, the Thunder will be hoping countryman James Vince can pick up the slack.

Andre Russell is also a huge loss for the Thunder, with a left hamstring injury prematurely ending the all-rounder’s BBL campaign, but the men in lime green have certainly not wanted for ambition in finding his replacement, managing to lure fellow West Indian and World T20 hero Carlos ‘Remember the Name’ Brathwaite back into the side.

Despite the inclusion of two quality international players, the onus will still be on the Thunder’s Australian talent to lead the way.

Pat Cummins has been a revelation for the beleaguered side this tournament with both bat and ball, and before he departs for ODI duties in the upcoming Pakistan series, the young paceman-come-batsman will want to see his team continue to build the momentum they created against the Stars.

For the Hurricanes, the 2016-17 tournament has not been short of ups and downs.

Impressive victories over the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers have been interspersed with frustrating losses to the Stars, the Brisbane Heat and the Strikers again, that have left their season precariously poised.

With Tim Paine and D’Arcy Short providing a mostly fruitful opening partnership, leg-spinner Cameron Boyce performing well and newcomers Jon Wells and Beau Webster providing an immediate impact, the Hurricanes undoubtedly have the talent to succeed in this year’s competition, but their defeats, with their loss to the Strikers a few days ago exposing glaring weaknesses in their middle order and bowling attack.

Their internationals in particular have left a lot to be desired, with Stuart Broad only providing a sporadic impact this season and Kumar Sangakkara’s miserable form in BBL05, if anything, getting worse.

Prediction

The addition of a pair of new internationals to the Thunder’s mix make this game a tough one to pick, but overall, the Thunder’s additional bowling depth should see them home – just.

With George Bailey a surprise omission from the recently named ODI squad to face Pakistan, it will be interesting to see how the always-smiling Tasmanian takes to his axing in this game.

Can good old George remind the Australian selectors of his ability and see the Hurricanes home? Or will it be Carlos Brathwaite who provides another reason why we all should remember his name?

Tune into The Roar from 7:10pm AEDT for the answers to these, and probably many more, questions, and don’t hesitate to leave your opinions, analysis or banter in the comments section bellow.