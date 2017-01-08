It’s Lynn-sane not to pick Chris Lynn in the Test team

Chris Lynn of the Heat raises his bat after defeating the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League match between the Brisbane Heat and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba in Brisbane, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

As the Test summer in Australia wraps up for another year, it is always fun to look ahead, and what better way is there to do that than sounding out a potential bolter?

Much has been written about Chris Lynn this summer due to his remarkable feats in the Big Bash, but with difficult challenges lying ahead in the Test arena, it may be worth looking at his potential future in the Test team.

There have been many talking points to come from this eventful summer, but the question of who should occupy Australia’s No.6 position has been a poignant one as we have seen four players selected there across the six Tests.

This question strikes at the heart of what the Australian selectors see as the shape of its side going forward. The desire for a player who can bat in the top six and bowl eight to ten overs of seam up medium pace has been present for some time, producing a number of head-scratching decisions from the Australian selectors over the years.

But if we are to assess the possibility of Chris Lynn having a future in the Test team, it is interesting to return to the comments we saw when Nic Maddinson was selected ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Then newly appointed chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns cited Maddinson’s “ability to break the game open” from number six as to why they went for the unheralded New South Welshman.

This selection shows that the selectors may well go for a specialist batsman if they can find one with technical skill and counter-attacking tendencies.

And although Maddinson did not impress, there could be the possibility to look to a player of this type at number six as we look to India and beyond.

This brings me to Chris Lynn. If anyone were able to break a game open from number six, surely he should be in consideration.

Lynn has been unlucky with injuries over the last few years but has a very good first class record. After 40 matches he has 2708 runs at 44.39, with six centuries including 250 against eventual Shield champions Victoria in February 2015. And no one who has watched him even once this summer would doubt his ability to counter attack quickly.

Another point in his favour is the fact that his T20 exploits have taken him all around the world to play in different conditions.

Seasons in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad would have him somewhat familiar with the pitches that will appear in February, granted that it is a different task to play short form cricket there to Test cricket.

It is often ill-advised to pick Test players on short form runs alone, but the way the Australian domestic calendar is assembled there is very little scope to judge form in red ball cricket once the Big Bash starts going.

Lynn may not be ready for India given that he has not played in the Sheffield Shield since late 2015, and that he is experiencing ongoing shoulder complaints from his recurring injuries.

Although Lynn is still 26, he seems to have been pigeon-holed as a short form player despite averaging in excess of 55 in both the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Sheffield Shield seasons.

If he were not to play in India, which is more than likely, I would be very interested to watch him in the rest of the Sheffield Shield.

If he is able to stay fit, Lynn could yet have a long future in the five-day game.