New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 3rd T20 live scores

A Colin Munro century guided New Zealand to a series win in the second T20 against the hapless Bangladesh and they will be looking to inflict more punishment in the dead rubber. Join The Roar for live scores of the third T20 at the Bay Oval from 1pm (AEDT).

After a big win in the first match of the series, the teams headed to Mount Maunganui for the second match and they remain there this time around.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl for the Tigers backfired in a big way, and it was almost a shock decision given their results chasing so far in the series.

After getting rid of Luke Ronchi with the first ball of the innings and Kane Williamson not long after, it seemed like they were in a good position, but as has been the case all tour – for the one day matches and now the T20s, they are struggling badly when it comes to having the depth to cover everything.

Colin Munro set about smacking 101 runs from just 54 balls and was joined by Tom Bruce who scored 59 not out to guide the Kiwis to a very strong 195.

In reply, Bangladesh barely got going with the tourists simply not able to build partnerships if their life depended on it, eventually being knocked over well short of the target for 148.

Sabbir Rahman was the best of the batsmen with 48, but he played a lone hand as others have done throughout the tour, with the Tigers seemingly never having two players who can stick at the crease and make runs.

It’s been their undoing that they simply can’t keep the run rate up due to the loss of wickets and at this point, improvement is starting to look a little unlikely.

Prediction

New Zealand have been dominant and there is no question about who is the better side in this series, but this match could come down to the question of whether New Zealand decide to rest their stars or not.

With a long finish to the summer still ahead of them, it would be hardly surprising to see the hosts sit out some of their biggest names for a dead rubber T20.

Even then, others will be keen to impress and Bangladesh simply haven’t shown very much that says they have it in them to turn things around.

New Zealand to win again.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the 3rd T20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh from 1pm (AEDT)