Reigning champ Cornet pulls out of Hobart tennis

Defending Hobart International champion Alize Cornet will not recontest the title, announcing her withdrawal hours after finishing runner-up in Brisbane.

The world No.41 was crushed 6-0 6-3 on Saturday by Czech opponent Karolina Pliskova in the Brisbane International final and, on Sunday, said back soreness would prevent her playing in Hobart.

“So sad I can’t even try to defend my title @HobartTennis this year, but I need to take care of my back before the AO,” Cornet tweeted, indicating her intention to contest the Australian Open.

Cornet’s is the latest in a string of withdrawals from the tournament in Hobart where the main draw started on Sunday.

Australian Ash Barty, guaranteed a spot in the main draw after being handed a qualifying wildcard, has withdrawn from the singles citing shoulder soreness.

She will still contest the doubles with fellow Aussie Casey Dellacqua.

In the tournament’s first match, American Shelby Rogers notched up a surprise 6-2 1-6 6-4 win over world No.34 Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia.

The 59th-ranked Rogers dismissed last year’s US Open quarter-finalist who was the Hobart second seed.

Australian wildcard Lizette Cabrera was locked at one set apiece with world No.40 Misaki Doi from Japan.