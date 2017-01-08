Stars set to face depth test in Big Bash

Quiney cops it right in the middle stump

The Melbourne Stars are set to have their Big Bash depth tested, with three of their top players called up for national duty.

Allrounders Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner as well as legspinner Adam Zampa have each been named in Australia’s 14-man one-day squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

It’s likely they will remain with the squad through to the final ODI in Adelaide on January 26, which is two days before the BBL final.

Maxwell and Faulkner have long been considered T20 superstars, while Zampa’s BBL career-best 3-19 in the Stars’ victory over the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday showed how damaging he can be.

But Maxwell is confident their absence won’t hurt the Stars too badly as they look to build upon their 2-2 start to the season.

“Obviously every year our depth gets tested,” he said.

“I think you don’t win these BBL tournaments without the full 18 players in the squad. To keep basically the same group together from last year is a really pleasing thing, and (also) to see the development of some of the younger guys.

“Hopefully when those guys come in next game they can get their opportunity and take it with both hands.”

The absence of Zampa could lead to 18-year-old Devlin Malone earning a Melbourne Stars debut.

The legspinner has made waves in NSW grade cricket and Maxwell believes he has plenty to offer.

“He’s a little superstar, very much in the same mould of Adam Zampa – shorter guy, skids it on, bowls stump to stump,” Maxwell said.

“I can tell you from facing him in the nets, he’s pretty tough to get away. He’s had a few of the big boys in a bit of trouble. Hopefully he gets a crack and he can show the world what he does.”