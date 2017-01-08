Sydney FC lead A-League by seven points

Ridiculously classy finish gives Troisi his second goal in a week

Victory down the Reds in physical encounter

Sydney FC’s depth is being tested with stand-in skipper Seb Ryall injured on Sunday, but the unbeaten A-League leaders might be about to bolster their depleted defensive ranks.

A contentious late David Carney goal on Sunday gave the visiting Sky Blues a 3-2 win over a plucky Central Coast side, who rallied from 2-0 down to level.

The hard-earned result boosted Sydney’s league-record undefeated start to 14 games and their lead to seven points over Melbourne Victory, who recorded a fifth straight win, 2-0 away on Saturday to Adelaide United.

Ryall, who replaced the departed Matt Jurman, suffered a nerve-related hamstring injury in the first five minutes against the Mariners in Gosford.

Arnold hopes to have him back for Saturday’s Sydney derby but revealed the Sky Blues were looking at bringing in an overseas central defender early in the week.

“He’s played over 250 games in one of the top leagues in Europe,” Arnold said.

“(Sydney CEO) Tony (Pignata) has gone to speak to him about the financial side of things.”

Brazilian Bobo scored twice in five minutes either side of halftime, with Roy O’Donovan pulling one back before Fabio Ferreira missed a penalty.

Scott Galloway levelled, but Carney won the game with a stooping header, although Mariners coach Paul Okon was adamant the Sydney man was offside.

In Adelaide on Saturday, James Troisi shone for Victory with a goal and an assist.

Troisi produced an outstanding curling strike to open the scoring in the first half and, after the break, supplied the free-kick headed in by Besart Berisha.

Melbourne City rebounded form the shock resignation of coach John van ‘t Schip to return to the winners’ list on Friday with a 1-0 home defeat of Western Sydney.

A stunning Ivan Franjic strike delivered City’s first win in six games and extended the Wanderers’ winless streak to five.

Newcastle moved into the top six above the Wanderers with Morten Nordstrand securing a 3-2 away win over Brisbane on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium.

It was a drama-packed match, with Jets midfielder Wayne Brown leaving at halftime after learning his wife had gone into labour.

A good strike from Tommy Oar gave the Roar the lead, but Andrew Hoole equalised just before the break when he rounded off a fine run with a sublime strike.

An Andrew Nabbout header gave Newcastle the lead, but a Jamie Maclaren penalty looked likely to earn the Roar a point until Nordstrand pounced after Brisbane goalkeeper Michael Theo dropped the ball.

Fifth-placed Perth kept their hopes of a top-four spot alive by coming from behind on Thursday to record a 2-1 home win over Wellington.

Roy Krishna put the Phoenix ahead with the A-League’s 4000th goal, but Glory skipper Rostyn Griffiths equalised with a tremendous long-range shot.

Adam Taggart headed the winner soon after the break to secure the Glory’s first home win since November 18, while Krishna was sent off with half an hour left.