Sydney FC squeeze out Mariners

Brazilian Bobo has scored twice and substitute David Carney has notched a contentious late winner for unbeaten A-League leaders Sydney FC who have scraped past Central Coast 3-2 in Gosford.

The Mariners became the first team this season to score twice against Sydney and came from two down on Sunday to level at 2-2, despite a missed penalty from Fabio Ferreira.

Carney’s 77th-minute stooping header at Central Coast Stadium had Mariners players and coaching staff screaming for an offside call that wasn’t heeded.

Sydney, who lost centre-back Matt Jurman during the week to South Korean side Suwon Bluewings, had his replacement and stand-in skipper Sebastian Ryall limp off with a hamstring injury in the first five minutes.

Bobo’s first brace for Sydney came five minutes either side of halftime after the visitors created most of the clear-cut chances.

He pounced on a flick header from Filip Holosko, controlling the ball with his first touch and drilled the ball home with his second.

Bobo doubled the visitors’ advantage from a close-range tap in after a pass from impressive playmaker Milos Ninkovic.

Roy O’Donovan pulled one back with a 65th-minute header and Ferreira blazed a spot kick over the bar seven minutes later after Rhyan Grant fouled substitute Connor Pain.

Scott Galloway levelled after 76 minutes, but their joy lasted only a minute.

Josh Brillante replaced Ryall, with Brandon O’Neill shifted from midfield to centre-back.

Brillante picked up a yellow card in the second half and will miss next week’s Sydney derby after collecting his fifth booking of the season.