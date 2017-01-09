Australia vs World: Fast4 Showdown live blog

Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic team up for Australia as they take on the world’s Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal in a Fast4 Showdown. Join The Roar from 7:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

Australia’s team will be led by bad boys Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic, the pair aiming for a big 2017 campaign.

Kyrgios got off to a brilliant start at last week’s Hopman Cup with a win over Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 6-4 highlighting his strong service game before he took down the Czech Republic’s Adam Pavlasek, 7-5, 6-4.

After an unbeaten start to the new year, Kyrgios experienced his first loss of 2017 after a knee injury hampered him in his 2-6, 2-6 loss to the USA’s Jack Sock.

Despite injury concerns, Kyrgios has assured his availability for what will be a big night as he presses his claims against some of the world’s best.

World No.26 Bernard Tomic will be wanting to forget his first match of 2017 where he lost to David Ferrer in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Tomic struggled against the Spaniard, failing to get back into tennis after three months on the sidelines.

The Fast4 Showdown will be a huge test for the Queenslander who has not played against a top-ten player since meeting with then world No.2 Andy Murray in Cincinnati back in August 2016.

Rafael Nadal has had a good last couple of weeks after claiming the Mubadala World Tennis Championships at the end of 2016, knocking off Milos Raonic in the final 7-6, 6-3.

Nadal kicked off 2017 at the Brisbane International, making his way through to the quarter-finals following wins over Alexandr Dolgopolov (6-3, 6-3) and Mischa Zverev (6-1, 6-1).

After taking the first set in the quarter-final against Milos Raonic, Nadal struggled to close out against the Canadian’s big serve, eventually going down 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

His partner Kei Nishikori has had a great start to 2017, reaching the final of the Brisbane International before losing out to Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-2, 3-6.

The world No.5 kicked off his campaign against qualifier Jared Donaldson, fending off the American after losing the first set 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Nishikori then endured two tough matches, holding off Aussie Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 and world No.4 Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-3.

Nadal and Nishikori will go into the match as clear favourites, however Kyrgios and Tomic will have plenty to play for as they look ahead to a big summer.

Prediction

Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori will star in what will be a tight tussle and an entertaining night of tennis.

Join The Roar from 7:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage and be sure to drop a comment in the box below.