The BBL06 MVP: Week 3

Another big week of the Big Bash, with some close wins and shellackings along the way. A clear leader has emerged in the MVP race, and I bet without reading you’ll have a pretty good idea of who it is.

Match 14: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers

A low-scoring affair in Hobart, with the ‘Canes chasing 144 with 14 balls to spare. Brad Hodge continued to do his best Atlas impression, holding up the disappointing Strikers with another half century. D’Arcy Short was the rock of the innings in the chase, compiling 60 from 39 balls as the rest of the unit went at a run a ball.

The lowish total from the Strikers was the key to the Hurricanes’ victory, and the man who turned the key was Dan Christian. Christian hadn’t bowled in the preceding three games, and after a line of 5-14 questions surely have to be asked. His scalps included the Strikers’ 3-4-5, snuffing the chance of the Adelaide side piling on the runs in the final overs. He gets four votes.

Match 15: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

The first of a few close finishes this week, the Sydney Sixers got over the line in a calamitous final over that featured game MVP Daniel Hughes chopping an absolute mare of a delivery on to his stumps, and a second-ball six from Sean Abbott.

Both Hughes and Abbott were key protagonists in this one. Hughes came agonisingly close to carrying his bat with a polished 85 from 55 deliveries in a line-up that featured plenty of jittery, small scores. Abbott was key in keeping the rampant Brisbane Heat to a manageable total with his wickets of Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn. Had either of them scored ten runs more than they did, an already difficult chase would have been pretty well impossible.

Match 16: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars

A final-ball thriller that shouldn’t have been – or at least that’s what it looked like when a stodgy Eoin Morgan sat on 15 from 28 in the middle of the innings. Then he accelerated, and accelerated, and did some more accelerating, and there were five runs to get off the final ball.

The Stars didn’t do much in this game, and up until the middle of the 19th over it looked as though the lacklustre stylings of the Thunder were going to mean the Stars escaped with a win. Ben Hilfenhaus’ four half volleys – symbolic of Melbourne’s performance in many ways – changed that. Morgan gets four votes, which he can exchange for a first-class upgrade on his flight to India.

Match 17: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat

Perth scrapped their way to a competitive 173, which against any other team the Scorchers would have felt extremely comfortable defending – doubly so given the game was being played on their home deck. But that line of thinking didn’t factor in the cricket-ball-crushing cyborg that was involved in the chase.

Chris Lynn did Chris Lynn things again, even though he had aggravated a shoulder injury on his strong side just two days prior. His 98 from 49 balls was plain rude, made all the more amazing by a sedate nine runs from the first ten balls of his innings. The calculator tells me that means he hit 89 runs from 39 balls thereafter.

This shouldn’t be possible. He gets another four votes, opening up a pretty hefty lead in the race as we hit the halfway mark of the tournament.

There’s a secondary vote to be had here too, with Brendon McCullum and Mitch Marsh also having very good days. I’ll toss is the way of Marsh, for his 70 off 41 balls which was the difference between a disaster and a beat down for the home team.

Match 18: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes

In a match that was far closer than it should have been, Adelaide kept their season alive with a five-wicket, ten-ball victory over the Hobart Hurricanes. I say this because the ‘Canes somehow escaped from a twice-locked safe that had been thrown into a river at midnight in posting 8/161; they were 5/30 after five overs.

An innings-saving 89-run partnership between Jono Wells and Beau Webster, and some late order hitting by the latter of the pair, salvaged the game. A fast start by the Strikers in the chase ended the jubilance early doors, with Ben Dunk carrying his bat through the 18.2 overs on route to 79 from 49 balls. He gets a secondary MVP vote.

Import Chris Jordan was the hero of the day, though, with his four overs, 3/24 contributing to the early demise of the ‘Canes. Two of his wickets came in overs three and five respectively, with a combined nine runs off of the pair of them. He gets three votes.

Match 19: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

All the talk pre-game wasn’t really about the game. No, it was all centred on the installation of two “JumboTron” screens perched a few dozen metres above the Etihad Stadium pitch. No, really, they called them JumboTrons all night, even though that refers to a very specific screen produced by Sony which went out of manufacture in 2001.

It was a prescient move by the Renegades off-field crew in the end, with the crowd craving distraction as the home team got carted with both bat and ball. Sent in by Aaron Finch, the Stars mustered a tournament high of 200 in their 20 overs, with Kevin Pietersen’s 73 from 46 balls the anchor. In the chase, the ‘Gades fell behind the running rate early and lost wickets every couple of overs thereafter, finishing on 9/154.

Pietersen’s knock was T20 Pietersen in peak form, and for pushing the score beyond the red team’s grasp he gets three BBL MVP votes. I’ll toss teammate and captain David Hussey a vote here too, for his 27 off of 11 that probably broke the back of the game as a contest.

Match 20: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

Against my pre-season predictions – please don’t go looking for them – last night’s match may end up being the decisive factor in the anti-race for the BBL06 wooden spoon. The Sydney Thunder have reverted to type this tournament after last year’s veteran-induced stupor, while the Hurricanes are just the Hurricanes.

Sydney penetrated early, with the home Hurricanes 2/10 in the second over. They staged a recovery of sorts, reaching 8/161 from their full allotment in spite of the best efforts of Fawad Ahmed (four overs, 0/19) and Shane Watson (four overs, 0/30 including two overs in the last five).

In the chase, the Thunder were barely pushed, reaching the target with three overs and change to spare. The top four all cracked 20, captain Watson leading the way with 55 off 31. Only international Stuart Board looked like providing any sort of incisive attack or containing defence with the ball – and he’s fortunately not seen as a white ball option for his country right now.

Watto gets the MVP vote chocolates for his work with the bat and ball and as captain of the winning team, earning four votes.

The Leaderboard

While Chris Lynn is the clear leader, he’s now out of the picture for the time being on national duty. It leaves between three and four games for the rest of the pack to catch up.

With a congested leaderboard, big performances are going to be increasingly important. Funnily enough, it’s Lynn’s teammate Brendon McCullum who is in with a big chance, albeit anyone within ten votes of the ball-crushing cyborg will have to run the table from here.