Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants: NFL Playoffs Wild Card live scores, blog

Wild Card Weekend wraps up with two of the biggest teams in the NFC going head-to-head in their quest for Super Bowl glory. Can Aaron Rodgers' Packers take down Eli Manning's Giants?

The Green Bay Packers have had a strong finish to the season, winning their last six games in a row including their last three at home. Their late-season spark has been provided by Aaron Rodgers, the former California Bear throwing a league-high 40 touchdowns in 2016 for a total of 4,428 passing yards.

Rodgers has heralded a 104.2 passer rating having created a strong connection with wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. The Packers’ starting quarterback has an impeccable ability to create plays outside the pocket, delivering 14 and 12 touchdowns respectively to Nelson and Adams.

Mike McCarthy will be relying on another big performance from the NFL’s Mr Consistent after creeping up on the Lions to return the NFC North to Lambeau, a year after the Vikings broke Green Bay’s four-year streak.

This will be their eighth consecutive playoffs appearance, with the Packers’ sights set on claiming their fifth Super Bowl crown.

Like their opponents, the Giants will be relying on their starting quarterback Eli Manning to lead them to an upset victory.

Manning struggled in 2016, especially with his passes deep down the field however, the 36-year old has traditionally stepped up for the Playoffs.

The key for New York will be to open up the field so that Manning can find Odell Beckham Junior deep for some good yardage.

Manning has set up 26 touchdowns this season, passing for a total of 4,027 yards with a rating of 86.

Manning will need to be aware of the Packers’ defense with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix having made five interceptions throughout 2016, Eli will need to increase his game attention, especially given he was picked 16 times during the regular season.

The Packers and Giants have met just once this season, the Packers prevailing 23-16 at Lambeau back in Week 5.

Green Bay lead 4-3 against the Giants in playoffs however, the Giants have won in their last two meetings at Lambeau, Eli Manning appearing in both games.

Prediction

Aaron Rodgers will launch the Packers into the divisional round at home with a close-fought win in front of over 80,000 fans at home.

Packers by 7.

