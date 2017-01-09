Khawaja shouldn’t go to India

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja departs after being dismissed for 74 runs on day 3 of the first Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Usman Khawaja is one of Australia’s best batsmen and will probably be a key figure in Australia’s attempt to win back the Ashes at the end of the year.

However, despite this, he shouldn’t go to India.

The reason for this is very simple, although he can dispatch pace bowling to all corners of the paddock, Khawaja can’t plan spin.

Last summer Khawaja was in excellent form as he averaged more than 100 in the six Test matches he played over the summer. But in spite of this he was awful in Sri Lanka, scoring just 55 runs at 13.75 and in each of his four innings he was dismissed by a spinner.

His weakness against spin is well known, and there is nowhere more difficult than India for someone who can’t handle the turn.

Khawaja is too much of a liability in India, if he goes Ravi Ashwin will be licking his lips if he gets the opportunity to Khawaja. Ashwin has been one of the world’s form bowlers for years now, and he plays especially well on home decks.

But if Usman stays home, who should be in his place? The new boys – Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb – have had a great summer and it would take a brave man to drop them. The rest of the batting order, wicketkeeper aside, should remain relatively constant.

Khawaja’s spot in the team should be taken by Shaun Marsh, Marsh has played three Tests in Asia with a batting average of 78.6 scoring two centuries and a 50. Marsh is a renowned player of spin – perhaps Australia’s best since Michael Clarke.

While Khawaja will be one of the first players picked in the Ashes this November, Shaun Marsh should take his spot in India.

What do you think Roarers? Is it time for a spin-led shake up at the top?