No kit, no worries: Borrowed gear can’t slow down Brathwaite in BBL debut

Before making his Big Bash debut West Indies import Carlos Brathwaite had to do a ring-around for some gear, but the borrowed items didn’t prevent him helping Sydney Thunder to a six-wicket win.

The 193cm Barbados-born allrounder was holidaying in Europe with his wife when he got an urgent call to replace injured star Andre Russell.

Unfortunately he arrived in Hobart for Sunday’s clash with Hurricanes before his gear.

“My kit is being shipped from Barbados and should be in Sydney by now but I didn’t have them for the first game,” Brathwaite said after play.

“Thanks to (teammate) Patty Cummins who lent me a pair of shoes.”

The bat with which he belted six runs from four balls was on loan from fellow Barbados cricketer and WBBL Hurricanes player Hayley Matthews, while the gloves were from a friend in Sydney.

“He messaged me after his net session and was like ‘I need a bat because the one I’ve got is way too soft’,” Matthews said of her favour for Brathwaite.

“I had three here so I said ‘after my game you can have a go and see which one you like best’.”

One fan on twitter said the bat looked like a toothpick in Brathwaite’s mits.

Earlier he took 2-31 from three overs at Bellerive Oval as the visitors reduced the Hurricanes to 8-161.

Thunder skipper Shane Watson (55) belted five sixes and new English recruit James Vince (44) impressed as they reached 4-162 in reply with 19 balls to spare.

The result is the second win for Thunder this season and gives them two victories from six games, meaning they must win their final two fixtures for a chance at the finals.

Their next clash is against cross-city rivals Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday.