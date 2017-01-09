Sydney derby 14: What the Wanderers need to do to win

On Saturday night, the 14th of January, the Western Sydney Wanderers will take on their cross-city rivals, Sydney FC, at Allianz Stadium in Moore Park.

A massive attendance is expected for the game, with the rivalry between both clubs’ supporters being quite fierce. But, as the fans see it, only one team can come out on top.

So let’s have a look at how both clubs shape up for the 14th Sydney Derby of the A-League, and the second of three for this season. As it stands currently, the Western Sydney Wanderers have had four losses, eight draws, and two wins from the fourteen games they have played this season.

On the opposing side, we have Sydney FC, who are unbeaten this season, with three draws and eleven wins from their fourteen games this season. Wanderers are currently sitting at seventh spot on the ladder, with fourteen points and a goal difference of -7, whereas Sydney FC are sitting atop the ladder with a total of 36 points and a goal difference of +27.

So by statistics, it’s looking good for Sydney FC at the current point in time. However, with another 13 games to play, the tables could turn, and as they say, anything can happen.

So how can the Wanderers turn their season around? How can they come back from that 4-0 loss to Sydney FC in the 13th Sydney Derby, and win this one? Well, let’s have a look at the team and see what can be done in order to secure a win and three points against their rivals this weekend.

As it stands, the Western Sydney Wanderers are playing decently this season, but it hasn’t been enough to win them a lot of matches. The main issue visible to all their supporters so far this season, is the lack of a decent striker who can finish any attacks made by the Wanderers. Since the departure of previous striker Mark Bridge to Thailand club Chiangrai United FC at the end of last season, the Wanderers have been left with veteran striker Brendan Santalab, newly promoted product of the Wanderers youth team, Lachlan Scott, and re-signed striker given a second chance, Kerem Bulut.

Unfortunately for the Wanderers, Bulut did not redeem himself this season, and, as a result, was released from the club in late December of 2016. So the Wanderers need to sign a striker, and the search continues.

But let’s take a look at what they can do to win this weekend and what the ideal starting line-up would look like. As a pretence to what I’m about to say, Wanderers coach Tony Popovic has been playing a more defensive formation and so defensive strategic game this season. So we’ll go from there. And if you’re reading this Popa, take notice, because this might just win you a match against your rivals and gain you some traction with the supporters.

We’ll start with the forward line. With Santalab out currently serving the last match of his three match ban, the ideal striker for the Derby would have to be Lachlan Scott, with fast paced wingers Jumpei Kusukami and Nico Martinez on the wings. In midfield, captain Dimas and vice-captain Mitch Nichols should be starting, along with central attacking midfielder, Kearyn Baccus.

The reason Baccus should be starting instead of marquee central defensive midfielder Bruno Pinatares is due to the fact that the Wanderers need to start the match playing in an attacking formation rather than the defensive. Our defensive line should consist of Jack Clisby in the position of left-back, Jonathon Aspropotamitis and Robbie Cornthwaite playing as centre-backs, and Keanu Baccus playing as right-back.

My reasons for this are simple; Baccus and Clisby are both fast paced defenders and can potentially assist a goal, Aspro has been playing decently this season, and Cornthwaite plays quite spectacularly when on the field, which was evident from his game against Melbourne City last week.

And finally, the goalkeeper. With Andrew Redmayne joining Sydney FC (even though he won’t get playing time as Danny Vukovic is going to be their first choice keeper unless he is injured or suspended), the Wanderers have been left with returned goalkeeper Jerrad Tyson, and newly signed ex-Sydney FC goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic.

Jerrad Tyson has been playing with the Wanderers since the start of this season, and had also played with the club previously from 2012-2014. He has proven that he is a number one first choice goalkeeper in his time at the club this season, with plenty of great saves, specifically inclusive of aerial saves.

Then there’s Vedra Janjetovic, the ex-Sydney FC goalkeeper who joined the club in late December of 2016 and made his debut against Melbourne City at last week’s match. He has proven that he is also a terrific keeper, but so far we have seen that he is not able to stretch out to reach those aerial shots.

Sure he may be able to give the Wanderers a well informed opinion on how Sydney FC might play strategically and tactically this week, but tactics change. So, as evident from the facts, Jerrad Tyson should start in goals at the Derby.

And with that, we have our starting eleven for the Western Sydney Wanderers at this week’s Sydney Derby. Strategically thinking, this team will be able to attack well, and after the Wanderers score to gain at least a two goal lead in this match, only then should substitutions be made, specifically Bruno Pinatares being substituted on for Kearyn Baccus.

The team should then go into a defensive formation, and hold their two goal lead so that they can take out the match.

So let’s hope that Tony Popovic takes heed from this advice, and plays a strong strategic game this weekend. So good luck to the Wanderers, and let’s hope for a win and three points at the Sydney Derby this weekend.